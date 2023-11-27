If you’re thinking about buying some of the best PS5 games with the discounts from Cyber Monday deals, you need to make sure that you have enough storage on the PlayStation 5. Whether you own the original version of the console or the updated one with a 1TB hard drive, there’s never enough space for games, save data, and other media, so you’re going to want to check out this list of PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deals. There are many Cyber Monday external hard drive deals out there, but you should make sure that you’re going for an internal SSD that’s designed to work with the PS5.

Best PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deal

The WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, which was made for compatibility with the PlayStation 5, will add 1TB of extra storage space to the console, so you’ll be able to install even more PS5 games. The internal SSD offers speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, which will allow it to keep up with the performance of the console, and with the WD_BLACK Dashboard, you’ll be able to monitor its health. It also comes with a built-in heatsink to make sure that it doesn’t overheat even when you’ve been playing for hours. Right now, the 1TB WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, originally priced at $180, is down to just $80 from Amazon for Cyber Monday, for savings of $100.

More PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deals we love

There are many other options for PS5 SSDs that are available with discounts for Cyber Monday, with some of them made by the most trusted brands in the digital storage industry like Samsung and Seagate. All of them offer built-in heatsinks, and are designed to work with the PlayStation 5 so you won’t have to worry about compatibility issues. Feel free to choose from the list below, but if something catches your eye, complete the purchase immediately because the bargain may disappear at any moment.

