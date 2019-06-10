Digital Trends
Bethesda reveals Ghostwire Tokyo, a horror game from The Evil Within devs

Charles Singletary Jr.
Fallout 76, Rage 2, and a few titles set in the world of The Elder Scrolls have been holding down the fort for Bethesda since E3 2018 and the 2019 showcase was a chance for Pete Hines and crew to show what the next wave of games will look like. One of those new games is a brand new IP from Tango Gameworks, the team behind The Evil Within. While Ghostwire Tokyo isn’t a survival horror like The Evil Within, the cinematic trailer does betray a haunting art style.

Tango Gameworks Founder Shinji Mikami took the stage to announce Ghostwire Tokyo and he described it as a game where players rid a city of a supernatural evil. In the game’s version of Tokyo, people are vanishing and players will be investigating why. Ikumi Nakamura then took the stage to introduce the cinematic trailer for Ghostwire Tokyo. Nakamura was lead art designer for both The Evil Within 2 and she’s serving as Creative Director on this new game. The synopsis for Ghostwire Tokyo, taken from the official trailer published on YouTube, is as follows:

“After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don’t fear the unknown. Attack it.”

The Ghostwire Tokyo trailer shows off various settings in Tokyo as people begin to disappear in waves. There are a few left behind but the city’s population seems to be mostly replaced by occult beings. A hooded figure that likely represents the player character is also shown and they use magic infused arrows and powers from one of their hands when taking on an enemy. It’s not known if this will be a single-player or multiplayer experience but that will likely be revealed later this year during Gamescom or another major event.

No release window or platforms were shown for Ghostwire Tokyo but, if it follows the path of The Evil Within, it’s likely a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC release. Bethesda is cultivating a positive relationship with Nintendo by bringing other titles to the platform, so a Switch version may make the cut as well.

