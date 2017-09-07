Bethesda exec reveals, then retracts, that one more game is set for 2017 release

Why it matters to you Whether Bethesda has one more game to announce this year or not, it's releasing a lot of announced games before 2018 rolls around.

Bethesda has a lot of new games in the works, many of them big AAA titles and a couple that are said to be bigger than anything it has worked on before. It may have one more unannounced game in the works, too, though the Bethesda employee who broke that story has now retracted it, so the existence of this game remains uncertain.

Considering Bethesda’s planned release schedule for the last few months of 2017, it seems like the publishing giant is gunning hard for a packed holiday season. Along with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, The Evil Within 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Quake champions and VR ports of Doom, Fallout 4, and Skyrim, it may have yet another unannounced game as well.

Or not. Originally teased by Bethesda’s VP of marketing, Pete Hines during a chat about the Bethesda Creation Club, he said “we even have a game coming out this year that we haven’t even told anyone about.” He wouldn’t be pressed on details, refusing to comment on what sort of game it was or whether it was a new IP or not (nice try TekSyndicate).

NB. If the video doesn’t start at the right time, skip to 2:40.

However, he’s now retracted that statement. In a follow-up tweet, Hines said that he “had a concussion from the beating [he] took online and was rambling.” He then prompted readers to ignore what he had said.

I probably just had a concussion from the beating I took online and was rambling. Ignore. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 6, 2017

Although the original story of a new Bethesda game in the works was surprising considering the already stacked lineup of games coming out of the company, it’s just as surprising that a VP of marketing would make such a mistake. It is certainly possible Hines was frazzled at the time of the interview considering the lambasting Bethesda has received for the Creation Club, but it’s just as likely that he slipped up and revealed something (no matter how vaguely) that he shouldn’t have.

Despite Hines’ follow-up tweet, many Bethesda fans have been speculating about what the unannounced game might be. It’s unlikely to be any of the big games that have previously been detailed, considering Hines’ statement that Bethesda hasn’t told us anything about it. IGN guessed that it could be the new mobile game that was teased earlier this year.