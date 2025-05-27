 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Ex-Fortnite devs found new studio and reveal its chaotic debut game, Lort

By
A team of players toot horns in Lort.
Big Distraction

Big Distraction, a newly formed independent game studio founded by former Fortnite developers, announced its debut game, Lort. It’s a one to eight player co-op fantasy roguelike set to launch later this year on PC.

Formed in 2023, Big Distraction is led by the former Lead Producer and Marketing Lead on Fortnite Battle Royale. It’s currently an 11-person team comprised of veterans from studios like Dice, Blizzard, and MachineGames. Big Distraction’s initial goal was to create a game that it could launch within two years of the studio’s founding. Lort is the end result of that effort.

Recommended Videos

Lort is a co-op action roguelike set in a comedic fantasy world. Its debut trailer emphasizes a gameplay loop that will have players exploring a procedurally generated map in search of loot, scaling their power up, and hunting down bosses. Think of something like Risk of Rain 2, but with more more absurd humor.

A ranger kills slimes in Lort.
Bi

Players will start a run by squading up with up to eight players. They’ll be able to choose from three character classes initially, including a wizard, warrior and ranger, but Big Distraction has ideas for more. There are no team composition restrictions, so players can run with a team of eight wizards if they so desire. From there, they’ll explore an open area, hunt down treasure chests featuring over-the-top weapons, and get upgrades that boost their stats.

Related

Since it’s all high fantasy themed, players will fight with weapons like maces, oversized hammers, and bows. In hands-off demo footage, I watched a crew take down hoards of Dragon Quest-like slimes and other colorful monsters using over the top spells, like one that whacks foes with an enormous hunk of wood. Big Distraction says that the power progression is a major focus of a run, as it will let players eventually put together builds that feel like they can break the game. It all makes for a multiplayer game that looks lighthearted and chaotic.

Lort is set to release in the fourth quarter of 2025. It will release on PC and be compatible with Steam Deck.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Devolver has a new licensed game label, and Disney is onboard
John Wick pointing a blocky looking gun at the screen. He's bathed in green.

Publisher Devolver Digital on Tuesday announced the creation of a new publishing label called Big Fan Games that'll focus on allowing indie studios to make licensed games, and it already has deals in place with Disney, Dark Horse Comics, Rebellion, Lionsgate, HBO, and more.

Devolver has worked on video game adaptations of other media properties before, such as Reigns: Game of Thrones, John Wick Hex, and Hellboy Web of Wyrd. Big Fan Games will continue this line of work, but with the caveat that the indie studios will call the shots.

Read more
3 years after its reveal, Arc Raiders reemerges as a completely different game
A player character in Arc Raiders.

When Arc Raiders was first announced at the 2021 Game Awards, it was a free-to-play co-operative shooter. That's changed.

It's not unheard of for games to change direction after they are announced, with Fortnite's transition from its Save the World mode to a battle royale during early access being one of the most prominent examples. Still, those looking forward to Arc Raiders should know that what they will be getting when the game launches next year is not what was originally shown off.

Read more
Konami just released its best new game in years
The main character in their ship in Cygni: All Guns Blazing.

Konami is best known for franchises like Silent Hill, Metal Gear, Bomberman, and Contra, but it has drawn quite a bit of ire for how it has treated them over the past decade. That said, the storied Japanese game developer and publisher has been on a bit of a rebound recently. It's reviving its older franchises with collections and brand new games like Contra: Operation Galuga and Super Bomberman R 2 and publishing some quality indie-level games like Skelattack and Super Crazy Rhythm Castle. Cygni: All Guns Blazing finds the middle ground between those two things and is Konami's best game in years because of that.

Cygni is the first game from KeelWorks, a Scottish indie studio, but it's also a flashy shoot-'em-up that wouldn't feel out of place in an arcade. It stands alongside classic Konami sci-fi shoot-'em-ups like Gradius while also providing its own unique takes on the genre. While Gradius is a side-scroller, Cyngi plays out from a top-down view, Galaga-style. Players control an ace pilot as they assist Earth's forces in fighting against a biomechanical species of aliens that humans awakened on the titular planet of Cygni. While gameplay certainly takes precedence over narrative, it still has some interesting themes regarding the environmental impact of war and colonization in the brief cutscene snippets between levels.

Read more