 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Black Myth: Wukong is a perfect chaser for Stellar Blade fans

By
A monkey man faces off against a fiery boss in Black Myth: Wukong.
Game Science
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

When I sat down to try Black Myth: Wukong at Summer Game Fest, I began asking the person leading the demo questions about the gameplay to get myself situated. What is the resource for leveling up my stats? Would I drop currency when I die? Could I parry attacks? I went in assuming it was your standard Soulslike, just with a more fantastical premise. After getting a few surprising answers, the demo runner noted that the developers didn’t exactly want it to be viewed as a Soulslike — they prefer to just call it an action RPG.

That made total sense by the end of my demo. While Black Myth: Wukong does include lots of elements you’d expect from a game like Dark Souls, parts of it are much more in line with traditional action games. That makes for a happy medium between subgenres that’ll resonate with players who want more games like this year’s Stellar Blade.

Recommended Videos

Fast and furious

My demo begins early in Black Myth: Wukong’s first chapter. I’m tossed into a thick jungle that’s mostly linear, but has a few branching paths that lead to secrets. I get the basics of combat down quickly when I find some weak enemies and thwack them with my staff. The first thing that stands out is how quick my attacks are. While I do have a slow heavy attack that can punish me for overcommitting, my light attacks let me pepper foes with lots of little hits in rapid succession.

Related

I get the sense that developer Game Science always wants players to stay on the attack rather than hiding and hitting enemies with a safe poke here and there. That flow is reinforced by the fact that there’s no block or parry system here. I can roll to evade attacks, and the window for dodging seems generous, but that’s all I have for defense. It’s a little hard to get used to at first, especially in high-octane boss fights with long attack strings, but the aggressive pace suits my own preferred playstyle well.

A big boss dives at the main character of Black Myth: Wukong.
Game Science

I only got a taste of Black Myth: Wukong’s depth in my 90 minutes with it. A deep skill tree contains plenty of upgrades that look like they’ll radically change combat. That includes different attack stances that have my interest piqued. I unlocked one during my playthrough, which featured a special attack that let me sit on the top of my staff. The longer I sat, the bigger it got until I released the button to hit my foes with a massive attack. While sitting on the staff, I’m also safe from attacks like shockwaves that move across the ground.

Creative ideas like that are what set Black Myth: Wukong apart from its peers. Battles aren’t just about slashing enemies. Players also get access to some creative spells that operate on cooldowns and use mana. One of those freezes an enemy in place for a few seconds, allowing me to press the attack. Another that I saw temporarily turned me into a fiery demon that could inflict burn on my foes. Transformations like that seem to be an important piece of gameplay. In one exploration segment, I become a tiny beetle and stealthily fly through the woods to evade enemies. I’m excited to see how more ideas like that can give the action RPG a unique identity.

As for whether or not it’s fair to call it a Soulslike, that’s going to be a bit of a Rorschach test for players. There’s no corpse run system, though players do lose half their currency when dying. There are shrines, which act as bonfire checkpoints, but they aren’t used to level up characters with collected resources. Instead, the character levels up with experience points like in a normal RPG and earns skill points that can be spent on abilities. It’s a bit in-between genres, which puts it in the same spot as this year’s Stellar Blade.

A boss knocks over the main character of Black Myth: Wukong.
Game Science

For those who do want a proper Souslike, though, don’t worry. My demo was filled with incredibly difficult bosses that wiped the floor with me. One battle against a human in a lake had me dodging watery explosions and attack strings that went on and on. That battle even had a fake-out second phase. I got ambushed by a frog boss when casually walking through a pond, while a giant creature with a baby-like head punished me for daring to attack it. Fights like that are still tough as nails, though tools like my time-freezing magic alleviate the difficulty a bit. There’s always a way to gain an advantage in battle if you time your skills as a means of avoiding a big hit.

As someone who has a love-hate relationship with the Souls trend, Black Myth: Wukong feels more my speed. It still offers all the challenges of the genre, but with less frustration and more creative action. Combine that with a visually inviting world steeped in Chinese mythology, and you’ve got a promising action RPG on the horizon.

Black Myth: Wukong launches on August 20 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 seems like it will be well worth the wait
Key art for Stalker 2.

Rumblings about a sequel to the cult classic S.T.A.L.K.E.R, an atmospheric, yet janky supernatural shooter set within the radioactive zone around Chornobyl, have been around since 2010. The current version of the sequel from GSC Game World has been discussed since 2020. It was initially going to launch as early as April 2022, but due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its development has been rife with delays, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was pushed back again and again, all the way until this September.

With only a few months to go until launch, GSC Game World finally had the game playable at Summer Game Fest this year. I went hands-on with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, and it's shaping up to be a brutal survival shooter that will be well worth the wait.

Read more
Phantom Blade Zero delivers the action I wanted from Stellar Blade
The main character in Phantom Blade Zero

I liked Stellar Blade for the PlayStation 5 when it launched in April, but I'll admit its gameplay was a bit slower than I had hoped. Shift Up's game leaned more into its Dark Souls influence rather than Nier: Automata's roots during combat. I've been looking for a new character-action game that makes me feel powerful with flashy animations, big combos, and a fast pace. After going hands-on with a demo of Phantom Blade Zero at Summer Game Fest, I think it's the game I was looking for all along.

I was actually a bit skeptical heading into my appointment for Phantom Blade Zero. Its reveal trailers were so flashy that I had my doubts that they were showing actual gameplay. While the camera work in those trailers is definitely a bit different than what's in-game, Phantom Blade Zero's fights are just as exhilarating to play as they are to watch. If you're attending any of the shows where a demo for it will be available this year, you have to give it a shot.

Read more
This smash-hit game is finally coming to the U.S., and you should take notice
honor of kings sgf 2024 preview banner

Honor of Kings isn’t exactly a new game. In fact, it’s the largest mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, with more than 200 million registered players. And it's finally coming to a global audience after years of being limited to a select few countries.

The biggest draw of Tencent's flagship MOBA is its mobile-friendly gameplay with short games, perfect for commutes and short breaks. Similar to League of Legends: Wild Rift, it shrinks the typical MOBA experience down to a more digestible version. At Summer Game Fest, I tried out the tutorial and a bot game with one of the characters. Based on that taste, Honor of Kings seems to deliver what it promises: a concise, streamlined MOBA game that ends within 15 to 20 minutes, and features enough variety so that the matches don't feel repetitive.

Read more