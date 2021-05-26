  1. Gaming

Blizzcon 2021 has been canceled, will return with a hybrid format in 2022

By

BlizzCon 2021 has been canceled, according to an announcement from BlizzCon’s executive producer Saralyn Smith via the BlizzCon site. The company plans to pick things back up early next year with a global event that will combine its recent online event, BlizzConline, with “smaller in-person gatherings.”

Smith said the COVID-19 pandemic and California’s changing safety guidelines are the reasons behind the sudden cancellation. Blizzard says that those issues left Blizzard and its partners uncertain that they would be able to put on an event on the level that fans expect by November.

This isn’t the first hit that the company has taken as of late. With the recent departure of Overwatch director, Jeff Kaplan and Overwatch lead character artist Renaud Galand, uncertainty seems to be the keyword for the company lately.

While Overwatch 2 is apparently on the horizon — Blizzard even released more information about the game just days ago — the string of bad news has left fans wondering what the future of the company looks like. IGN recently published a report about the state of the company, which outlines a list of pain points the company has endured over the past few years.

There may be even more information on the way for Overwatch and Diablo fans despite this cancellation, with the early 2022 show being confirmed via the same post by Smith. We expect more details on this online-physical hybrid event later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Diablo 4: Everything we know about the next Diablo game

Overwatch 2: Everything we know about the release date, new heroes, and more

overwatch 2 release date trailer heroes gameplay news everything we know about featured

Diablo 2 Resurrection, Diablo 4 headline first day of Blizzcon 2021

Diablo 4 Rogue

Everything Netflix has canceled in 2020 so far

GLOW netflix

Stadia was a no-show during Google’s 2-hour I/O keynote

google stadia review rs 4

The best gaming desktops

origin neuron 2019

Everything Google didn’t announce at Google I/O 2021

Google Pixel 5

Deathloop preview: A madcap mix of Hitman and Dishonored

Shooting gameplay in Deathloop.

The Last of Us Part 2’s free PS5 upgrade is available right now

The Last of Us 2 Ellie Gun

Summer Game Fest 2021: Who’s attending, schedule, and more updates

summer-game-fest-2021-taking-place-alongside-e3

TimeSplitters revival in the works by its original developer

timesplitters-revival-in-the-works-by-free-radical

Fortnite challenge guide: Build and destroy special sandcastles

fortnite-season-6-week-10-challenge-guide-how-to-build-and-destroy-special-sandcastles

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy opponent structure while driving a modded vehicle

fortnite-season-6-week-10-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them