Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can now equip themselves with the AMP63 pistol. The weapon was previously leaked thanks to a glitch that made it appear in both games. However, starting today players can officially unlock and keep the new sidearm.

The AMP63 may soon become essential in everyone’s loadouts thanks to its stats. What it lacks in firepower, the AMP63 makes up for in an extremely high fire rate. Player speed with the machine pistol is also increased, making it a fantastic close-quarters, shoot-from-the-hip style weapon.

Unlocking the AMP63 will take some time any way you cut it. Players will have to take out five enemies across 20 different matches in either Call of Duty: Warzone or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to unlock the new sidearm. Do yourself a favor though and don’t tackle this challenge in Warzone only. If you have Black Ops Cold War, head into Hardcore Team Deathmatch, where a couple of shots from a pistol should kill an enemy. It may take a couple of hours, but you should be able to get the AMP63 quickly like that.

If you don’t want to go through 20 matches to unlock the AMP63, there is a faster way, but you’ll have to pay. Players can unlock the AMP63 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War by purchasing the Gamma Ray store bundle. Available for 10,000 COD Points (or $10), the bundle comes with a Gravatizer blueprint for the AMP63, a Satellite Phone charm, Digital Reaper emblem, and Splice & Dice sticker.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone road map also revealed that a few more weapons are on the way. Players can look forward to the Ballistic Knife, Swiss K31, Carv.2, and Baseball Bat all unlocking sometime in the future.

