This classic, forgotten console RTS is getting a full Steam remaster

A game of Team Buddies with various units on the field.
Steam

Team Buddies, a PlayStation-only real-time strategy game from 25 years ago, just received a Steam listing for a full remaster. It looks like this cult classic has returned from the grave with online multiplayer, updated graphics, and all the chaotic fun you remember.

Team Buddies isn’t like most RTS games from the era. You might think about Command & Conquer or Starcraft, but a couch co-op game about stacking crates? That’s a little more out there. Despite the sound of it, Team Buddies has a lot more depth than you might first think.

You start each level with a group of warriors. On their own, they aren’t much of a threat, but as you stack and combine crates, you can craft various weapons, spawn more troops, or even build a tank. The way you combine crates, whether vertically, in a flat square, or in a cube of eight, will yield different results each time.

A tank from Team Buddies moving through a chokepoint.
Steam

Players will be able to choose between classic or remastered graphics, depending on preference. Fair warning: the game does look rather dated, with graphics that bring some of the early 3D Bomberman games to mind, so more modern graphics may be the way to go unless you’re after a dose of nostalgia.

The New Reborn Mode is an online-only, all-new experience that’s set to have much larger maps, more weapons, and “even more frenetic combat.” And of course, the remaster will come with achievements and trophies, as well as improved enemy AI.

This new version of Team Buddies doesn’t have a release date outside of “coming soon” or an estimated price, but it’s appearance is nothing short of surprising — and honestly, it’s kind of nice to get a remaster of a much more obscure title than yet another Nintendo remake.

