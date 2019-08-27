Control’s mix of gunplay and telekinetic powers make every fight a challenge, and without the right approach, you may find yourself dying even more than you did in Quantum Break. With hordes of enemies to fight and a variety of weapons and abilities to choose from, we have assembled some tips and tricks to improve your combat strategy and get you through even the toughest of Hiss battles.

Tips and tricks for getting through Control

Keep moving

You have the ability to crouch and take cover in Control, but you will find yourself completely overpowered if you hunker down and try to stay in one place as you battle the horde of Hiss in your way. Instead, crouch behind an object and attack one or two enemies before shifting locations. This tactic will keep most enemies from closing in on your position. Make sure you click the sprint button to maximize your speed. Once you unlock the Evade ability, you can also use this to make yourself harder to hit.

Use the Launch ability

Very early in Control, you unlock the Launch ability. This lets you pick up objects or pieces of rubble and throw them at enemies using telekinesis. Despite having a shape-shifting gun at your disposal, Launch is actually your most powerful attack. Thrown objects decimate enemy shields and are capable of seriously damaging larger Hiss monsters. You have a limited amount of rechargeable energy for telekinesis, so make sure not to waste it all at once — but throwing a few boxes at the beginning of a fight can make it much easier.

Find Objects of Power

One of the major items you will find in Control are called Objects of Power. These are seemingly normal household objects that possess paranormal abilities. It’s through these objects that you’ll get telekinetic abilities, but you can actually make it through the game without getting a few of them. Doing this risks making things considerably more difficult, however, so keep an eye out when protagonist Jesse remarks on one of them or you suddenly get a side mission. These are often small obstacle courses that will end with you learning a new ability.

Swap between Service Weapon types

You begin the story by finding the Service Weapon, a firearm that will carry you through the entirety of the game. It takes on different forms, beginning with a revolver-like “Grip.” By using resources and special control points scattered across the map, you can create additional forms that turn it into a shotgun, machine gun, and more. Two of these can be equipped at once and can be swapped with the press of a button. Using a short-range shotgun-style weapon and one that excels at a distance is the perfect combo, but you can also choose any of your unequipped forms by opening up the menu. The game pauses when you do this, so don’t feel trapped into only using two during a fight!

Don’t forget to heal

Rather than use an auto-regenerating health system or use healing packs, Remedy Entertainment opted for something a little more interesting in Control. When the Hiss are killed, they will each drop several blue shards on the ground. These are how Jesse heals herself, both during fights and afterward. If you find yourself running low on health – and you will, even early on – it’s often actually a good strategy to dash out of cover and collect as many of these as you can. Aggressive play is rewarded because more dead Hiss means more healing opportunities.

Avoid getting lost

You do a lot of backtracking and exploration in Control, which can lead to situations where you can’t figure out how to get to your next objective. Pressing the directional pad on your controller will bring up the map, and you can continue walking while it’s on the screen. Darker and lighter areas denote if one room is above or below another, and you will see little elevator symbols scattered throughout, as well. These don’t always lead to a separate level. Instead, they are often the only way you can reach your goal. If you see a door blocked off with red energy, you can also look around for nearby red blocks. Destroy them all quickly and the passage will open up.

Stay aware of your surroundings

The only thing more embarrassing than getting killed by a low-level enemy in Control is getting killed because you fell off a ledge. The Oldest House is a building that often changes forms, with floors falling out during certain encounters, and if you don’t keep an eye out, you can easily fall into a pit of death. During intense fights, you should still have a look at your immediate surroundings before you start running or backpedaling because you’re very likely to accidentally die otherwise.

Feel too weak for an area? You probably are!

Control has an odd approach to handing out side content. It sometimes gives out missions based on where you are in the building rather than how far you are in the story. This means that you’ll occasionally go to an area to complete a side mission and find that the enemies are far too difficult. If you run into a situation where you’re struggling to kill more than one or two enemies before dying, you aren’t supposed to be there yet. Come back after you’ve upgraded your abilities and give it another go later.

Puzzle solutions are often hidden in plain sight

Especially as you approach later sections of the story, there will be several puzzles you have to complete involving things like computer programs or information cards. The solution to these puzzles involves producing a particular image or putting cards in their correct terminals, and though it seems obtuse at first, the answers are often right around you. Look nearby for sticky notes or drawings that can hint at the puzzles’ solutions. It will spare many headaches and stop you from getting stuck.

