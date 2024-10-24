Alan Wake 2’s new DLC seems to show our first look at Control 2

Alan Wake 2‘s new story expansion, The Lake House, is yet another short, spooky adventure in the Remedy Connected Universe, but it also contains the first look at the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s Control — and it’s easy to miss.

Remedy has created a connected universe between its games, with the two main players right now being Control and Alan Wake 2. Control started by dropping easter eggs about Alan’s whereabouts before straight-up reintroducing him in the AWE expansion. Meanwhile, Alan Wake 2 heavily features the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) and introduces new lore into how it all functions.

Players knew that they would get more Control in The Lake House DLC, which came out this week, but it wasn’t clear how much. It stars Agent Estevez, who was introduced in Alan Wake 2 amid a disaster at an FBC facility nearby. The Lake House explains what went on there, and it’s nothing great.

We won’t go into the details to avoid spoilers, but in an optional area, you meet up with a character from Control and get more insight into what to expect from Control 2, along with some footage to get your brain pumping out theories.

Spoilers for The Lake House DLC are featured in the video and the rest of the article below.

First up, if you’re playing The Lake House, make sure to visit every floor in the facility with the elevator. Floor -4 is optional and easy to miss if you’re just following the objectives, but visiting it will activate the teaser. First, you’ll see a familiar light cord in one of the offices. Pull it three times, and you’ll be transported to the Oceanview Motel. From there, you’ll be transported to what looks like the Oldest House, the setting from Control. Follow the hallway, and you’ll meet Dylan Faden, the sort-of antagonist from the first game.

It’s clear time has passed, as he’s grown out his hair, but we learn a few bits of information from a short conversation. One, it’s been four years since the events of Control and the FBC headquarters has gone quiet in the interim. Two, something’s happening outside. In the teaser that follows, you’ll see a bunch of disparate images, including empty city streets, Hiss floating in an alleyway, and a person in a robe standing on an upside down building.

Remedy has previously announced that it’s working on two Control games, one of which is likely a direct sequel. Beyond Control 2, it also sets the stage for FBC: Firebreak, the co-op PvE shooter that’s set to come out next year.