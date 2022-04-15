 Skip to main content
Core brings its creator-driven metaverse to iOS this summer

Tomas Franzese
Core is coming to iOS and Mac later this year. This game creation tool turned burgeoning metaverse was previously only available on Windows, but starting today, creators can begin developing their games for those new platforms ahead of Core’s summer 2022 launch there. 

This announcement comes ahead of the first anniversary of Core’s early access launch. Developer Manticore Games plans to give the iOS port of Core fully compatible with the PC and Mac versions. If a creator on Core goes through the effort to optimize their game for mobile, it will be fully monetizable and can support crossplay with all versions of Core. The game’s development tools will even allow its creators to make their games mobile-first or mobile exclusive and include features like touch controls. Manticore Games definitely seems adamant about becoming one of the first large-scale metaverse games on mobile. 

“Metaverse” is a fairly nebulous term, but Manticore Games CEO Frederic Descamps has a specific idea of its meaning in the context of Core. Speaking to Digital Trends, he said Core’s metaverse is “a social environment where you can experiment, explore, and not just play games but do all sorts of things,” as well as a “new place for self-expression and creativity.” Manticore Games is leaning into those metaverse elements with a new experience called Party Portals, where players can create and host game nights with various minigames like Texas Hold’em or Bowling. 

Core is one of the more coherent and popular metaverse projects out there, so it will be interesting to see how its community adapts to mobile. While development tools for mobile are available today, Core won’t launch for iOS and Mac until the end of July 2022 according to Descamps. 

