Sony wants half of its PlayStation games on PC by 2025

Sony is looking to expand its presence on PC and mobile devices over the next few years, ultimately hoping to have at least half of its games on those platforms by 2025.

Sony’s new goals were revealed during Sony’s annual investor day, where a chart indicated that only a quarter of its games will land on PC and mobile this year. It appears the company has seen the benefits of its recent PC releases — which have included previous PlayStation exclusives like God of War (2018), Days Gone, and Horizon Zero Dawn — all of which have contributed to a substantial uptick in net sales on the platform. As a matter of fact, Sony is forecasting that its PC sales will skyrocket to $300 million in 2022, an impressive increase over last year’s $80 million.

Of course, the news doesn’t come as a huge surprise. In mid-2021, Sony acquired PC-porting specialists Nixxes Software and brought on previous Apple Arcade head of content Nicola Sebastiani to lead the company’s push into mobile. It’s been clear for some time that Sony has been strategizing about how best to bring its games to an even larger audience.

“PlayStation Studios historically has executed wonderfully in the delivery of a strong portfolio of narrative rich, graphically beautiful single-player games,” said Jim Ryan, President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, during his presentations, “but it’s certainly the case that we have restricted ourselves to a rather narrow portion of the gaming market.”

Ryan continued, “By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said … also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere.”

In addition to revealing Sony’s aspirations for the PC and mobile markets, Ryan announced that the company is currently working on 12 live service games and that PlayStation 4 releases would be more or less entirely phased out by 2025.

Sony’s major PC releases include Uncharted 4: A Thieves End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, both of which were previously released exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

