Crash Team Rumble is coming out sooner than you think

The release date for Crash Bandicoot’s competitive multiplayer game Crash Team Rumble has been revealed, and it is not that far away. The game will launch in just three months, on June 20, and a Closed Beta for it will be held in April.

Video Games Chronicle confirmed this date and additional launch details following years of leaks surrounding the game and its official announcement at The Game Awards 2022. Crash Team Rumble is a 4v4 multiplayer game where players fight to get more Wumpa Fruit than their opponents, clashing with each other in the process. Ultimately, it looks like Crash Team Rumble is trying to spice up Crash Bandicoot’s trademark collectible-driven 3D platforming with elements that would not be out of place in a competitive hero shooter. Not much of the game has been seen since its announcement, but we have a clear idea of when and how we’ll see it in action now.

Other players attack Crash Bandicoot in Crash Team Rumble.

VGC’s report also confirms that Crash Team Rumble will support cross-play, have at least two seasons with premium battle passes, and let players who preorder play a Closed Beta featuring Crash, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile between April 20 and April 24. The Standard Edition of the game will cost $30 and comes with the first season’s battle pass. There will also be a $40 Deluxe Edition, which instantly unlocks 25 tiers of that Season 1 battle pass, comes with Season 2’s battle pass, and gives players “Blocky skins and items from the Digital Proto Pack DLC. 

Crash Team Rumble will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on June 30.

