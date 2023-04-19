Crash Team Rumble beta: dates, how to play, and rewards

Crash Bandicoot was once thought long dead and buried, however, after a fantastic remake of his original trilogy, plus a new fourth entry that brought the classic platformer into the modern day, everyone was curious as to where the orange shorts-wearing marsupial would go next. What no one could’ve predicted is Crash Team Rumble, a competitive multiplayer game where two teams of four attempt to capture the most Wumpa fruit. While the game’s official release date is set for June 20, those interested will be able to get in on the action early during the closed beta. As this isn’t an open beta, we’ll let you know how to get in, when the beta will run, and what rewards (if any) you can earn.

How to access the Crash Team Rumble closed beta

The only way to secure your spot in the Crash Team Rumble closed beta is to preorder the full game. This can either be the Standard Edition ($30) or the Deluxe Edition ($40).

Once you’ve got your copy preordered, the closed beta test will run from April 20 through April 24. During this time you will be able to play as five characters: Crash, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile, each of which fit into the roles of Scorers, Blockers, and Boosters. Each character will have their own skills and abilities to master. The beta will feature three maps called Just Beachy, Calamity Canyon, and Tiki Towers.

The beta gives an early look at the game and learn how some of the characters and maps play, but unfortunately, you won’t be able to carry anything earned during the beta into the full release. The only way to earn any rewards early would be to preorder the Deluxe Edition that comes with the following bonuses when the game fully launches in June:

Premium Battle Pass for seasons 1 and 2

25-tier instant unlock for season 1 Premium Battle Pass

Digital Proto Pack: 8 “Blocky” hero skins Pixelated shadow “Blocky” hat “Get on my level” victory music “Blocky” Score FX Unique banner “Blocky” backpack



