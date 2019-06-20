Digital Trends
How to play the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta

Steven Petite
By
how to play monster hunter world iceborne beta screen 2

Monster Hunter World‘s major expansion, Iceborne, doesn’t launch until September 6, but PS4 users can check out a chunk of the chilly expansion early. The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta kicks off for PlayStation Plus subscribers this weekend and will open up to all PS4 owners next weekend. If you want to partake in the monster slaying festivities — and you should since Iceborne is a lot of fun — here’s when the beta starts and how to jump in.

Monster Hunter: Iceborne PS Plus beta start/end times

The first phase of the Iceborne beta begins this weekend. You have to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to play this weekend, but you do not need a copy of Monster Hunter World.

  • PS Plus beta start time: Friday, June 21 at 6 a.m. ET
  • PS Plus beta end time: Monday, June 24 at 6 a.m. ET

You can preload the beta right now from the PlayStation Store to avoid wasting precious monster slaying time.

Monster Hunter: Iceborne open beta start/end times

All PS4 users will be able to get in on the action next weekend. Again, you don’t need to own Monster Hunter World to play the Iceborne beta.

  • Open beta start time: Friday, June 28 at 6 a.m. ET
  • Open beta end time: Monday, July 1 at 6 a.m. ET

You should be able to preload the beta before it goes live next week. As of now, though, the beta client appears to be PS Plus exclusive. Check back next week on the PlayStation Store if you don’t have PlayStation Plus.

What’s in the beta?

how to play monster hunter world iceborne beta screen 1

The beta will give you your first taste of Hoarfrost Reach, the new snowy landmass that serves as the setting for Iceborne‘s storyline. Capcom has said Hoarfrost Reach is the largest region in Monster Hunter World. You’ll get to hunt three large monsters in the beta, either solo or online via matchmaking.

  • Banbaro (new to Iceborne)
  • Great Jagras (already in World)
  • Tigrex (featured in previous Monster Hunter games, but not World)

While on the hunt, you’ll get to try Iceborne‘s new mechanics. The Clutch Claw is a grappling hook that lets you easily mount monsters when in range, and the Slinger lets you strategically guide monsters.

If you like what you play…

Chances are most players who participate in the Iceborne beta already own Monster Hunter World. For those who have played World, you probably want to check your save file to ensure you’re ready for Iceborne when it launches September 6 on PS4 and Xbox One. It’s expected to come to PC sometime this winter. You need to complete the main story and reach Hunter Rank 16 to access Iceborne content come launch.

Those who already have Monster Hunter World can pre-order a digital copy of the Iceborne expansion for $40. Monster Hunter World is Game Pass eligible on Xbox One/PC, so if you have an active subscription, you can also just buy the expansion.

  • Pre-order Iceborne (PS4)
  • Pre-order Iceborne (Xbox One)
  • Pre-order Iceborne (PC)

If you don’t already have Monster Hunter World, you can pre-order the $60 Master Edition, which comes with the base game and Iceborne.

  • Pre-order Master Edition (PS4)
  • Pre-order Master Edition (Xbox One)

If you’re feeling fancy, you can pre-order the Master Edition Deluxe for $80. It comes with a steelbook case and the following pre-order bonuses: Silver Knight armor set, one face paint and hairstyle, two sticker sets, three gestures, and one room decor item.

  • Pre-order Master Edition Deluxe (PS4)
  • Pre-order Master Edition Deluxe (Xbox One)

