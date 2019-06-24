Share

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta on PS4 features three hunts, each more challenging than the last. First, it’s back to the Ancient Forest for a showdown with a Great Jagras. Then you face off with the brute wyvern Banbaro in the chilly Hoarfrost Reach. Rounding out the beta is Tigrex, the agile and punishing wyvern who can make you faint in a hurry. If you’re having trouble with any of these hunts, we’ve put together a quick rundown of each of the three large monsters featured in the excellent Iceborne beta.

For more Iceborne tips and tricks, make sure to check out our beginner’s guide.

Great Jagras

Great Jagras was the first large monster hunters fought in Monster Hunter World. The big iguana-like monster doesn’t pose too much of threat. You can get a handful of hacks in before it even fights back. Aim for its head as often as possible. It’s weak to both fire and thunder. Once the Great Jagras realizes you’re a foe, it will employ several different moves that can deal mild to moderate damage. It will swipe at you with its arms, spin its tail around, and scurry towards you to knock you down.

Most Great Jagras encounters see it feed at least once, which turns its belly into a balloon. The Great Jagras will vomit its food on occasion. Simply keep your distance and avoid the nasty meal. When the Great Jagras tries to flee, sheath your weapon and use your Slinger to conk it with a stone. This will stop the fleeing process, allowing you to get more hits in.

As long as you aren’t reckless, you shouldn’t have a problem taking out the Great Jagras.

Banbaro

A brand new moose-like monster, Banbaro is an absolute unit. But don’t let its stature intimidate you. You can really take advantage of the new mechanics, namely Clutch Claw, in the fight.

Banbaro’s has one main attack when there’s some distance between you two. It charges, digging its antlers into the ground, and picks up whatever is in its path. This often means snow boulders. If you’re hit by a snow boulder, you’ll be inflicted with Iceblight, which causes you to move slower and lose stamina at a faster clip. Use a Nulberry to cure Iceblight. Other times Banbaro will pick up broken tree branches. Getting hit by tree limbs only does damage.

It’s important to dodge to the side each time Banbaro charges. If you keep your distance, you might not even have to run or dive to avoid the charge. Conserving stamina is key, since you’ll often have to cover some ground quickly to start attacking.

At the end of a charge (or multiple successive charges), Banbaro will slam the ground. As Banbaro lifts up to hit the ground, start running towards its backside to get some hits in. Once again, Banbaro’s head is the best spot for dealing damage, but it can be dangerous. Getting under Banbaro and hitting its legs is a more conservative play that works. If you’re under Banbaro, it will usually lift one leg and try to kick you. Simply dodge to the other leg and keep attacking. Banbaro also has a spin attack that it uses when you’re underneath it. You can usually avoid this if you stick close to its legs.

Banbaro is a good monster to practice the new Clutch Claw move on. After each charge and bash, you can Clutch Claw onto its head and either perform a standard attack combo, claw attack, or Flinch Shot. During one of our runs, the majority of the damage we dealt to Banbaro started with a successful Clutch Claw.

The beta also gives hunters Poison Knives and Paralysis Knives. Banbaro is susceptible to both of these status effects. If you’re having trouble, try slinging some of these helpful knives into Banbaro’s frame.

Tigrex

Featured in previous Monster Hunter games, Tigrex comes to World for the first time via the Iceborne beta. A quadrupedal wyvern, Tigrex is incredibly fast, making it a formidable foe.

Tigrex’s moveset consists of several hard-to-avoid moves. Its most frequent move sees it lift one arm and then lunge forward. It also has a charged leap. If you keep your distance from Tigrex, it will quickly scamper towards you, performing one of the aforementioned moves when it gets within range. When you’re right next to Tigrex, it will often perform a spin attack. We’ve found that if you’re in front of its head during this attack, you can dodge it fairly easily. Otherwise, you’ll likely get hit.

Since all of Tigrex’s attacks can deal considerable damage, you may find yourself trying to maintain your distance and only attack during the brief opening between attacks. In our experience, this is a bad idea. You want to remain as close to Tigrex as possible throughout the fight. The closer you are, the easier it is to avoid and negate some of its attacks. The more you have to flee to heal, the more you’re probably going to get hit. If you absolutely need to heal, you should consider moving into a different area of the map to give yourself time. The same goes for sharpening your weapon with the whetstone.

The exception to this rule is when Tigrex is enraged. While angry, Tigrex will punctuate its leap attack with a spin. It’s best to just completely avoid enraged Tigrex altogether.

Center your attacks on Tigrex’s head and front legs to deal the most damage. It helps to bring a Health Booster into Hoarfrost Reach. This way you can remain close and withstand Tigrex’s attacks. The Clutch Claw coupled with the Flinch Shot also can come in handy. Aim for its head with the Clutch Claw (L2 + Circle). Once latched on, press R2 to unload all of your Slinger ammo into Tigrex’s head to disorient it. The beta also gives each hunter a Shock Trap. It’s really easy to lure Tigrex into the trap, so make sure to make use of these electrifying traps.

Tigrex is certainly the most challenging of the three beta fights, especially if playing solo. It’s much easier to deal with Tigrex when you give it multiple targets to focus on.