Hogwarts Legacy Ghosts of Our Love guide: how to find the floating candles

Jesse Lennox
By

Just like in a normal school, there are plenty of extracurricular activities to spend your time doing in Hogwarts Legacy. Being an open-world RPG, these mostly take the form of side quests given to you by other witches and wizards in the school who need your help. A unique one is titled “Ghost of Our Love” which can be a bit different depending on which of the four houses your character belongs to. The end goal will always be the same, but that doesn’t make it any easier to complete. If you’re struggling to find the floating candles location in Hogwarts Legacy, let us guide your path.

How to start Ghost of Our Love

A hand drawn map of a bridge.

Starting the “Ghost of Our Love” quest requires you to reach a certain point in the game, but this is different depending on your house. Here’s what quest you need to complete before you can start this one for each house, and then the location of where you collect the map after completing said quest.

  • Gryffindor: “The Hunt for the Missing Pages” — near the crypt beside the grave
  • Hufflepuff: “Prisoner of Love” — beside the front door of the house behind the vendor’s stall in Upper Hogsfield
  • Ravenclaw: “Ollivander’s Heirloom” — in the southern part of the Owlery
  • Slytherin: “Scrope’s Last Hope” — in the secret caves below Hogwarts

You will find the map here labeled “Map with Floating Candles” which is a very rough sketch of a map of a bridge, arch, forest, and floating candles. Naturally, this isn’t enough to easily narrow down where you need to go. And even if you do somehow piece the location together, there’s another wrinkle that may prevent you from completing the quest.

Related

Where to find the floating candles location

A wizard following floating candles.

Once you begin the quest, take a look at the map you are given at the appropriate starting location. From there, fast travel to the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame location due north of Hogwarts. Cross the bridge directly in front of you. If it isn’t already, at this point make sure it is currently nighttime by changing the time in your map menu. Cast your Lumos spell and continue towards the Forbidden Forrest where you will see the floating candles. If it isn’t night, the candles won’t appear.

Follow the path the candles take you on, through an arch and up a hill to a scene with a small table and chairs set up beside a chest. Simply loot the chest to collect the Seeker’s Scarf and the quest will be completed.

