Hogwarts Legacy 2: everything we know so far

It’s time to brush up on your spells, charms, and potion knowledge because your letter inviting you back to Hogwarts has just arrived. Hogwarts Legacy was a massive hit for WB that captured the spirit of the novels with a new story set years before the events of the books. After porting the game to all major platforms, it was only a matter of time before a sequel was announced. There are still many mysteries and secrets surrounding what we’re calling Hogwarts Legacy 2, but we’ve cast a Revelio charm to uncover as many tidbits as possible.

Release speculation

The only thing we have to go on right now comes from a statement that Warner Bros Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels made in September 2024 in which he said: “Obviously, a successor to Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road.” Since games of this size and scale tend to take at least four years to develop, this new game may not see the light of day until 2028 or 2027 if Avalanche had already begun work on it prior to this statement.

A sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is now in production and a "very big priority." Game is planned to coordinate storylines with the upcoming “Harry Potter” HBO series, according to WB Games president David Haddad. Source: Variety pic.twitter.com/2FbMxRYsHw — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 5, 2024

Platforms

Hogwarts Legacy was available on all platforms, so we would expect the sequel to also be available everywhere. Based on the time frame, that would be the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro, PC, and hopefully the Switch 2 as well.

Trailers

There are no trailers, screenshots, or even pieces of concept art for Hogwarts Legacy 2 as of now. One thing we do know via Variety is that the game’s story will be connected to the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series. This could imply a very different time period from the original game since the series is a retelling of the novels, while the game was set years before them. Or, it could be that Hogwarts Legacy 2 will somehow act as a proper prequel to the show. Considering WB chose to call the game a “successor” rather than a direct sequel, it is entirely possible the game will not be tied to the original. It is too early to know for sure how the game and show will connect, but the fact that the two are linked should be exciting for fans.

Gameplay

We imagine Hogwarts Legacy 2 won’t change up the formula too much considering how well it worked the first time around. It will likely be an open-world game set in the titular school with third-person spellcasting action, sidequests, puzzles, and secrets. It would be impossible to predict anything beyond that, but we do personally hope that Quidditch is playable this time.

Preorder

As Wiedenfels said, Hogwarts Legacy 2 is still years off. Once the game is properly announced, given a release date, and its preorder information revealed, we will update this article.