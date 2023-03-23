 Skip to main content
How to learn the Avada Kedavra curse in Hogwarts Legacy

Jesse Lennox
By

Perhaps the most notorious spell in the entire Harry Potter franchise is the most dangerous and evil of the unforgivable curses: Avada Kedavra. Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t shy away from letting your custom student learn these unforgivable curses, in addition to the dozens of other spells in the game, up to and including the curse that would eventually be used by the Dark Lord himself so often. Just like in the source material, Avada Kedavra is an instant-kill attack, which is naturally going to be an immensely powerful tool in your spellbook. Still, being such a dangerous curse, it isn’t one you’ll pick up in your normal studies. If you’re ready to live with the consequences of casting this unforgivable curse, here’s how to learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to learn Avada Kedavra

A student wanting to learn a curse.

Avada Kedavra is the last of the unforgivable curses you can learn in Hogwarts Legacy. Just like the others, you will unlock it by progressing through Sebastian Sallows’ relationship quest chain. If you haven’t been keeping up with those, you will need to first complete all prior parts of his quest, including “In the Shadow of Hope,” as well as the main quest called “Lodgok’s Loyalty.” Once those requirements are met, you will unlock the one titled “In the Shadow of the Relic.” This is a level-28 quest, so make sure you’re properly leveled before taking it on.

Do the quest as normal until you speak with Sebastion outside of a dungeon and are given two dialogue options. If you want to learn the curse, you should naturally select the phrase, “Everyone should know that curse.” Just in case you get cold feet, Sebastian will give you one last chance to back out. As long as you’re sure, pick “Yes please” to learn the curse.

Keep in mind that there are no in-game consequences for using Avada Kedavra, or any of the other unforgivable curses, in Hogwarts Legacy. Other characters may comment on it, but it won’t have any real impact.

