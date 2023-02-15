 Skip to main content
Every spell in Hogwarts Legacy, what they do, and how to unlock them

Jesse Lennox
By

The entire appeal of creating your own student in Hogwarts Legacy is getting to live the life of a young witch or wizard in the titular academy. Just like the source material, the game doesn’t dwell too much on the more boring aspects of student life, but becoming a powerful spellcaster will require you to learn from those wiser than yourself. The more spells you learn, the more you can do in and out of combat. Of course, there are only so many spells that can be included in a game, but if you want to know if you can cast your favorite, and how to learn it, pay attention to our lesson on every spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

How spells are unlocked

Spells can be learned in a few ways in Hogwarts Legacy. The most common way is to complete assignments given out by the cast of professors you will meet. Nearly every spell is optional for going through the main game, but it is well worth doing these assignments after you attend that professor’s class for the first time to give yourself as many options as possible.

The other way spells can be learned is through quests. Most you won’t miss, but some are from optional sidequests.

No matter how you learn the spell, you will still need to complete a small minigame to use it. To complete the minigame, you simply need to trace your wand around a specific pattern before a red light catches up to you. If it does, you need to start over.

All spells, how to get them, and what they do

A student holding a wand in Hogwarts Legacy.
Spell How to unlock What it does
Alohomora Main story quest “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament” Unlocks doors
Ancient Magic Throw Main story quest “Welcome to Hogsmeade” Conjures and throws environmental objects at enemies
Ancient Magic Main story quest “Welcome to Hogsmeade” Allows you to cast Ancient Magic attacks when your meter fills
Basic Cast Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Your basic magic attack
Petrificus Totalus Main story quest “Secrets of the Restricted Section” Restricts enemy movements
Protego Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Protects you from incoming attacks
Revelio Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Highlights interactable objects
Stupefy Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Stuns enemies
Beast Feed Main story quest “Beasts Class” Feeds beasts
Beast Petting Brush Main story quest “Beasts Class” Lets you brush beasts
Disillusionment Main story quest “Secrets of the Restricted Section” Turns you invisible
Lumos Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Lights up the dark
Nab-sack Main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” A bag that holds beasts
Reparo Assignment “Professor Ronen’s Assignment” Repairs an object
Wingardium Leviosa Assignment “Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1” Levitates an object
Arresto Momentum Assignment “Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 2” Slows down objects and enemies
Glacius Assignment “Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1” Freezes enemies
Levioso Main story quest “Defence Against the Darks Arts Class” Levitates enemies
Transformation Assignment “Professor Weasley’s Assignment” Turns enemies in object, and objects into other objects
Accio Main story quest “Charms Class” Pulls objects
Descendo Assignment “Professor Onai’s Assignment” Slams target into the ground
Depulso Assignment “Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1” Repels incoming objects
Flipendo Assignment “Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2” Knock target back
Bombarda Assignment “Professor Howin’s Assignment Heavy impact damage
Confringo Main story quest “In the Shadow of the Undercroft” Long-range fire attack
Diffindo Assignment “Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2” Slashing attack
Expelliarmus Assignment “Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2” Disarming spell
Incendio Assignment “Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1” Heavy fire damage
Altering Spell Sidequest “Interior Decorating” Changes item appearance
Conjuring Spell Main story quest “The Room of Requirement” Creates an item
Evanesco Main story quest “The Room of Requirement” Deletes items and creates a Moonstone
Avada Kedavra Relationship quest “In the Shadow of the Relic” Killing curse
Crucio Relationship quest “In the Shadow of the Study” Causes target to take damage over time
Imperio Relationship quest “In the Shadow of Time” Turns enemies into teammates

