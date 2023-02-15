The entire appeal of creating your own student in Hogwarts Legacy is getting to live the life of a young witch or wizard in the titular academy. Just like the source material, the game doesn’t dwell too much on the more boring aspects of student life, but becoming a powerful spellcaster will require you to learn from those wiser than yourself. The more spells you learn, the more you can do in and out of combat. Of course, there are only so many spells that can be included in a game, but if you want to know if you can cast your favorite, and how to learn it, pay attention to our lesson on every spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

How spells are unlocked

Spells can be learned in a few ways in Hogwarts Legacy. The most common way is to complete assignments given out by the cast of professors you will meet. Nearly every spell is optional for going through the main game, but it is well worth doing these assignments after you attend that professor’s class for the first time to give yourself as many options as possible.

The other way spells can be learned is through quests. Most you won’t miss, but some are from optional sidequests.

No matter how you learn the spell, you will still need to complete a small minigame to use it. To complete the minigame, you simply need to trace your wand around a specific pattern before a red light catches up to you. If it does, you need to start over.

All spells, how to get them, and what they do

Spell How to unlock What it does Alohomora Main story quest “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament” Unlocks doors Ancient Magic Throw Main story quest “Welcome to Hogsmeade” Conjures and throws environmental objects at enemies Ancient Magic Main story quest “Welcome to Hogsmeade” Allows you to cast Ancient Magic attacks when your meter fills Basic Cast Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Your basic magic attack Petrificus Totalus Main story quest “Secrets of the Restricted Section” Restricts enemy movements Protego Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Protects you from incoming attacks Revelio Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Highlights interactable objects Stupefy Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Stuns enemies Beast Feed Main story quest “Beasts Class” Feeds beasts Beast Petting Brush Main story quest “Beasts Class” Lets you brush beasts Disillusionment Main story quest “Secrets of the Restricted Section” Turns you invisible Lumos Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Lights up the dark Nab-sack Main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” A bag that holds beasts Reparo Assignment “Professor Ronen’s Assignment” Repairs an object Wingardium Leviosa Assignment “Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1” Levitates an object Arresto Momentum Assignment “Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 2” Slows down objects and enemies Glacius Assignment “Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1” Freezes enemies Levioso Main story quest “Defence Against the Darks Arts Class” Levitates enemies Transformation Assignment “Professor Weasley’s Assignment” Turns enemies in object, and objects into other objects Accio Main story quest “Charms Class” Pulls objects Descendo Assignment “Professor Onai’s Assignment” Slams target into the ground Depulso Assignment “Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1” Repels incoming objects Flipendo Assignment “Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2” Knock target back Bombarda Assignment “Professor Howin’s Assignment Heavy impact damage Confringo Main story quest “In the Shadow of the Undercroft” Long-range fire attack Diffindo Assignment “Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2” Slashing attack Expelliarmus Assignment “Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2” Disarming spell Incendio Assignment “Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1” Heavy fire damage Altering Spell Sidequest “Interior Decorating” Changes item appearance Conjuring Spell Main story quest “The Room of Requirement” Creates an item Evanesco Main story quest “The Room of Requirement” Deletes items and creates a Moonstone Avada Kedavra Relationship quest “In the Shadow of the Relic” Killing curse Crucio Relationship quest “In the Shadow of the Study” Causes target to take damage over time Imperio Relationship quest “In the Shadow of Time” Turns enemies into teammates

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations