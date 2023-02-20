 Skip to main content
Where to find mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy

Fans of the Harry Potter film and books will be familiar with the mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy. These are one magical plant you certainly don’t want to encounter without proper ear protection, but that’s not something you need to worry about all that much in the game. Instead, actually finding a source of these screaming plants is the real task. While there are a couple of ways to get your hands on them, none are explicitly pointed out to you. If you’re ready for a quick lesson in herbology, here’s where you can find mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to get mandrakes

A woman selling mandrakes.

Mandrakes can be obtained in three main ways:

Where to buy mandrakes

The easiest method to get mandrakes, provided you’ve got the funds, is to simply purchase them. While most vendors are hit-and-miss when it comes to stocking up on them, the one reliable source you can always go to for your mandrakes fix is Dogweed and Deathcap located in Hogsmeade. You can buy them for 500 Galleons each.

How to grow mandrakes

If you want to show off your green thumb, grow your own mandrakes by planting mandrakes seeds on a potting table in the herbology classroom. Seeds, once again, can be purchased from Dogweed and Deathcap.

Where to find mandrakes

If you’re pressed for time and cash, you can go scavenging for mandrake in the wild. These plants grow in the Forbidden Forest, though are not a very common resource to find, so you may end up wandering around quite a bit to locate them.

What mandrakes are used for

A man in armor next to a mandrake plant.

Mandrakes are useful for multiple purposes in Hogwarts Legacy, the most important being that you need them to begin Professor Garlick’s assignments to learn important spells like Wingardium Leviosa and Flipendo. You can also pull them out in a battle to stun, deafen, and even harm enemies in range.

