 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best Talents in Hogwarts Legacy

Jesse Lennox
By

As you would expect from a witch or wizard still going through school in Hogwarts Legacy, your created character still has a lot to learn in the wizarding world. Thankfully you don’t have to go to class in order to expand your arsenal of magical abilities thanks to the Talent system. Talents may as well just be called skills since they function just like skills do in any other RPG. However, Hogwarts Legacy is the kind of RPG that packs tons of Talents into it, forcing you to pick and choose which ones you want to invest your precious points into. While some will depend on what type of witch or wizard you want to play as, there are a few that stand above the rest regardless of how you like to play. Here are 10 of the best Talents in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get Talents

A spread of talent cards.

First, you won’t gain access to your Talent screen until you beat the very early quest called “Jackdaw’s Rest,” and then you won’t begin to accumulate any Talent Points until level 5 and onward. Hogwarts Legacy has a level cap of 40, meaning that you can earn a maximum of 35 Talent Points. Since there are a total of 48 Talents, you won’t be able to get them all on a single character. There is also no way to refund Talent Points once used, so make sure you spend them wisely.

The easiest part about Talents, at least in terms of understanding them, is how you earn them. You gain a Talent Point for every level you gain in Hogwarts Legacy, which of course comes by earning XP. XP, naturally, will be accrued by completing main quests, side quests, various activities, and defeating enemies.

Talents are broken up into five categories, each with its own dedicated Talents to unlock. However, somewhat like a skill tree, you can’t pick and choose any skill from any category right off the bat. Each tree is segmented into tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 talents. Tier 1 talents are unlocked right away at level 5, with tier 2 becoming available only when you reach level 16, and the final set of skills opening up at level 22.

The five Talent categories are:

  • Spells (10 skills) – These skills improve your spells.
  • Dark Arts (10 skills) – These talents will improve your Dark Art abilities.
  • Core (16 skills) – Core Talents are general buffs.
  • Stealth (4 skills) – This category improves your sneaking abilities.
  • Room of Requirement (8 skills) – This section focuses on improving the effectiveness of potions and plants.

Best Talents to get

A talent skill tree and description.

Here are 10 of the best Talents you can get in Hogwarts Legacy for all playstyles, what they do, and what is required to learn them.

  • Accio Mastery (tier 1): Must know Accio. Enemies near a target summoned by Accio are also pulled to you.
  • Confringo Mastery (tier 1): Must know Confringo. Confringo impacts produce fiery bolts that seek enemy targets.
  • Glacius Mastery (tier 2): Must know Glacius. Striking an enemy frozen by Glacius blast damaging shards outward from the target.
  • Stunning Curse (tier 1): Must know Stupefy. Stupefy has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.
  • Revelio Mastery (tier 2): Must know Revelio. Increases the range of Revelio.
  • Thunderbrew Potency (tier 3): Must be able to use Thunderberws. The range and damage of the potion effect are greatly increased.
  • Petrificus Totalus Mastery (tier 3): Must know Petrificus Totalus. Petrificus Totalus emanates an area of effect that can impact nearby enemies.
  • Avada Kedavra Mastery (tier 2): Must know Avada Kedavra. Killing an enemy with Avada Kedavra kills all cursed enemies.
  • Maxima Potion Potency (tier 2): Must be able to use Maxima Potions. Maxima Potion causes attacks to have additional increased damage and break enemy shields.
  • Human Demiguise (tier 1): Must know Disillusionment. Allows you to Sprint while using Disillusionment.

Editors' Recommendations

All Daedalian Key locations in Hogwarts Legacy
A wizard walks through the open-world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is full of things to collect and loot, most of which comes from good, old fashioned treasure chests. While most can be opened freely, there's one in particular that is arguably the most difficult to crack open. The house chest is dangled in front of you very early on in the game, but you won't be able to open it for quite a while. The first step to doing so is to find 16 Daedalian Keys, which is already a lot before considering the magical twist this game puts on hunting them down. To save you from snapping your wand in two, here are all the Daedalian Key locations in Hogwarts Legacy, plus how to finally crack open your house chest.

And if you're on the hunt for anything else in Hogwarts Legacy, here are guides on all Demiguise Statue locations, where to find mandrakes, and how to find Rococo the Niffler.
How to start the Daedalian Key quest

Read more
The best Wii games of all time
Promo art for Super Mario Galaxy 2.

Few video game consoles stirred up as much buzz as the Nintendo Wii. Before motion-tracking software was considered standard fare and shovelware began popping up left and right to take advantage, Nintendo looked to revolutionize the gaming landscape with the Wii.

The Wiimote and Nunchuck control system gave gamers a new way to game and opened the door for a new generation of interactive gaming. From brand-new motion-based party games like Wii Sports and Just Dance to groundbreaking installments to classic Nintendo series like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and the Super Mario Galaxy, the Wii quickly became home to a stellar lineup of games for all ages.

Read more
All Demiguise Statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy
A demiguise statue glowing.

What open-world game would be complete without collectibles? Love them or hate them, Hogwarts Legacy has a wide range of things to collect, but all of them serve a purpose.

Among these collectibles are the Demiguise Statues, which are arguably the most important in the game. Aside from being part of a sidequest with its own rewards, you will need to find these hidden treasures in order to upgrade one of the most useful spells in the game. If you're on the hunt for the Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy, let this guide be your Revelio spell on their locations.

Read more