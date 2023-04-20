 Skip to main content
All confirmed characters in Crash Team Rumble

Crash Bandicoot is back with friends in Crash Team Rumble, a 4v4 online multiplayer game that pits classic Crash characters against each other in a surprisingly action-packed fruit-gathering race. The spinoff baffled fans when it was revealed at The Game Awards 2022, but the hype around the title has only gone up in the past few months.

A fun, chaotic blend of MOBAs, sports titles, party games, and, of course, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Team Rumble could end up being one of the most fun multiplayer titles of the year.  It may not be Crash Bandicoot 5, but it might just be the smartest use of the IP since its early PlayStation days.

Longtime Crash Bandicoot fans are obviously wondering if their favorite characters are going to make it into the new game. From trailers and hands-on experience playing the closed beta, here’s a list of all the characters we’ve confirmed will be in the game at launch.

Crash Team Rumble characters

Like any MOBA, each playable character in the game will have its own set of special abilities to use in the arena. Team composition can be just as important as skill when it comes to a multiplayer game like this.

Playable characters

  • Crash Bandicoot
  • Coco Bandicoot
  • Tawna
  • Dr. Neo Cortex
  • Dr. Nitrus Brio
  • Dingodile
  • Dr. Nefarious Tropy
  • Catbat

There will also be other Crash Bandicoot characters that show up in support roles. They won’t be a playable, but you’ll still get to see them when you play.

Support characters

  • Aku Aku
  • Uka Uka
  • Nitros Oxide

Crash Team Rumble launches on June 20 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It’ll have a beta from April 20 to 24. If you preorder the game, you’ll have access to a limited-time closed beta running April 20 through April 26.

