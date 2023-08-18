How to access the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta

It’s been almost a year since last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released, which means it’s time for the next installment in the annual shooter franchise. This time we’re completing the trilogy (again) with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This entry has already generated a lot of hype among fans of the franchise for the inclusion, and return, of some highly requested features such as the mini-map and Zombies mode.

Sticking to the usual late-fall release, Modern Warfare 3 will officially launch on November 10 of this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to get a taste of what’s to come. If you play your cards right, you can get in on the beta to sharpen your skills before the competition.

How to access the Modern Warfare 3 beta

If you want to ensure you can start fragging as early as possible, make sure you preorder any edition of Modern Warfare 3. This will give you access to the open beta, the campaign up to a week early, and a Soap Operator pack you can use right away in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The open beta will be available on all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Battle.net, and Steam, so it doesn’t matter where you preorder.

Currently, there is no official date for when the beta will take place. If it follows the trend of previous betas, you can expect it to run over two or more weekends, but Activision has stated that it will announce the specific timings closer to the beta’s start date. As soon as it is announced, we will update this article.

