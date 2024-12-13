 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Crimson Desert mixes fantasy action with pro wrestling, and it rules

By
Two swordsmen clash blades in Crimson Desert.
Pearl Abyss
Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards
This story is part of our coverage of The Game Awards 2024
Updated less than 1 hour ago

I’m about to go hands on with Crimson Desert, an upcoming open-world action game from developer Pearl Abyss. Before I begin, I’m shown a five-minute video explaining the ins and outs of its controls. Just to make sure I understand what I’m about to walk into, I ask if it’s more of a character action game or a Soulslike.

I’m told to think of it more like Street Fighter.

Recommended Videos

That advice seems bizarre considering that it looks like your typical sword and shield fantasy game. It’s only once I pick up a controller that I completely understand the tip. Crimson Desert isn’t about learning the rhythm of a boss’ attack patterns and carefully waiting for an opening. I’m the conductor and I have a symphony of attacks at my disposal.

Related

Kitchen sink combat

Pearl Abyss sets a lot of expectations for me during my demo, and it’s easy to see why. If you’re the kind of person who thinks they can identify a game’s genre at a glance, Crimson Desert might throw you for a loop. Though it may look a bit like Dragon’s Dogma 2, the team stresses that it’s not an RPG. It’s more so a traditional open-world action-adventure game with a set hero, a big narrative focus, and ultra-fast real-time combat. As familiar as it may look, Crimson Desert is its own unique beast.

The team doesn’t go into the specifics on how it plays on a big-picture level. Instead, it’s focused on selling the game’s combat with three boss encounters. One of those includes its newly revealed foes, Hexe Marie. Before I can take on a fight, though, I need to get a combat tutorial — and there’s a lot to learn.

The demo build gives me access to a wealth of abilities earlier than I’d have them in the full game. At first it seems simple. There’s a heavy attack, a light one, and guarding. I could roll away from enemies, but I’d need to keep an eye on my stamina. Then things get more complex. I have a bow that I can fire and different elemental ammo, like ice and explosive shots. I can even slow time while firing, just as I can in Horizon Zero Dawn. Oh, I can also spend mana to launch myself sky high to fire at enemies from above. And I can kick enemies. And I can hit them with Randy Orton’s RKO. And I can palm strike them. And I can press all these different buttons together to activate completely different skills that are more effective against different enemy types.

It’s a lot.

It all sounds overwhelming at first, but I’m surprised by how much all those ideas click together once I fight my first boss, a comparably sized human foe who is especially susceptible to wrestling moves. The battle leaves a lot of room for creativity as I chain together different skills to diversify my attack plan. It’s not quite the ultra-fluid button-mashing of Devil May Cry; everything is more deliberate, like a fighting game. It’s all about executing my button presses at the right moment and pushing the momentum when I can.

There’s a lot of room for creativity in that system. In another fight, I got up against the Staglord, a larger enemy that I can’t manhandle like my previous foe. His specialty is charging into me, knocking my body flat into walls with a slapstick splat. As he runs at me, I get the wild idea to try to leap over a charge. I launch in the air, alternating joystick presses to get more air and totally avoid his rush. That gives me an opening to fire an explosive arrow down at him. Moments like that make Crimson Desert’s combat feel special.

A man flies over water on a dragon in Crimson Desert.
Pearl Abyss

Things got even more hectic when taking on Hexe Marie, a humanoid crow queen capable of summoning a swarm of monsters that leave explosives behind when slain. It’s a visually spectacular fight, as purple particle effects explode across the screen as I cut through minions and try to cut a path to Marie. Occasionally, a quick-time event is thrown in that gives the battle a more fluid, cinematic feeling. It’s a thrill, but overstimulating in moments too. There’s a lot of visual pizzazz happening on screen during a boss battle, and it can be challenging to read everything while trying to juggle complex controls that bring the depth of an MMO to a gamepad. Expect a bit of a learning curve.

Though it’s a completely different kind of action game, Crimson Desert calls Stellar Blade to mind. That game had a similarly maximalist approach to combat, pouring on the systems and flashy visuals thick. That made for an exciting blockbuster that resonated with fans. Crimson Desert almost takes that idea to the next level, giving players even more options to toy with. It’s pure action game improv.

Crimson Desert launches in late 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
The best PlayStation 5 games of 2024: Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and more
Best PS5 Games of 2024

For the first time in the PlayStation 5's lifespan, Sony couldn't rely on surefire bets from beloved series like God of War or Marvel's Spider-Man to keep players invested throughout 2024. It was up to lesser-known PlayStation franchises and third-party developers to craft the brunt of Sony's 2024 exclusive.

2024 wasn't all smooth sailing for Sony due to the failure of Concord. Thankfully, there were plenty of bright spots as underrated PlayStation series came into their own, and companies like Konami and Square Enix delivered much-needed console exclusives. Astro Bot has cemented itself as PlayStation's latest mascot, and Helldivers is a top-tier live service IP. On PS5 only, we saw games like Final Fantasy VII and Silent Hill 2 reimagined for a new generation. Plus, PlayStation also decided to introduce Horizon to a younger demographic of gamers and incubate some potential new series with Shift Up and Team Ninja.

Read more
Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for December 13
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.

We have the solution to Wordle on July 16, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We've placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don't ruin the surprise before you've had a chance to work through the clues. So let's dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday's answer.
Yesterday's Wordle answer
Let's start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday's Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don't play it daily, which was "VYING." So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn't that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.
Hints for today's Wordle
Still can't figure it out? We have today's Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let's take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there's no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive -- you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle includes the letter X.
Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
Today's Wordle is a word for a professional fighter.

Read more
NYT Connections: hints and answers for Friday, December 13
New York Times' Connection puzzle open in the NYT Games app on iOS.

Connections is one of the best puzzle games from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others — just like other NYT Games favorites The Mini and Strands. If you're having a little trouble solving today's puzzle, check out our Connections tips and tricks guide for some good strategies or check out the hints for today's Connections puzzle below. And if you still can't get it, we'll tell you today's answers at the very end.
How to play Connections

Read more