Cursed to Golf beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks

Cursed to Golf is a horribly difficult game. Not only are you faced with some of the most menacing 2D golf courses the world has ever seen, but you’ll need to clear all 18 holes while staying under par. Fail a single course, and you’ll be sent back to the beginning. To make matters worse, the course layout changes every time you fail — introducing you to new hazards and obstacles.

If you need some help coming to terms with the demands of Cursed to Golf, you’re not alone. Here are eight tips that should help you best the Greenskeeper and beat the game.

Use the Birdie View

Because the holes in Cursed to Golf meander on for quite a distance, you’ll need to make liberal use of Birdie View. This lets you scope out the entire map before taking your shot. There’s no limit to how many times you can use the skill, so be sure to dive into Birdie View before every single stroke.

Plan several shots ahead

Birdie View isn’t just useful for your current shot. It can also be used to help plan several shots in a row. For example, you might realize that there are two routes you can take to reach the hole — but one of them looks far more challenging than the other. Birdie View can help you determine if the added effort is worth the risk or if you should just stick to the easy route.

Shot Idols are your best friend

Shot Idols are scattered throughout every hole. Hit them with your golf ball, and you’ll earn an extra two strokes (four strokes if it’s a Gold Idol). These should be high on your priority list, as you’ll always need more than the five strokes given to you at the start of each level. However, sometimes you’ll find that chasing after an Idol is more hassle than it’s worth. If your current ball position means you’ll use up more strokes than the Idol will grant you, consider it a lost cause and move on with your day.

Plan out your Ace Card usage

Ace Cards are essentially power-ups in Cursed to Golf. These do anything from letting you stop the ball in midair to giving you a mulligan. Don’t be afraid to use these if they’ll help you quickly navigate a hole — but keep in mind they don’t get replenished at the end of each course. That means any Ace Cards you use on the first hole won’t return for the second hole (unless you manage to come across a Shop en route to your destination). If playing an Ace Card only gives you a slight advantage, keep it in your deck for use later.

You can back out of a shot

It’s inevitable — at some point, you’re going to botch an important shot. However, Cursed to Golf gives you a bit of leeway, as you can back out of a shot before taking it. After selecting the amount of power you’re putting behind your shot, you can back out and try again before hitting the ball. To do this, simply right-click your mouse on your PC or press the Cancel button on other platforms. This gives you an easy way to test out a few different power settings and see where the ball will land before officially swinging your club.

Buy Ace Cards that complement your playstyle

There are tons of unique Ace Cards that can help you overcome the odds and finish each hole under par. However, not all of them will fit your playstyle or be applicable to a wide variety of situations. For example, Mulligan is always a solid card to have in your deck, as it lets you take back a bad shot. Others are more situational — like the ability to detonate TNT — so be sure to spend your money wisely and stock up on cards that accent your style of golf.

Have a backup plan

Even with the ability to back out of your shots, you’re eventually going to end up in a less-than-ideal situation. When this happens, you’ll want to make sure you have a backup plan. Before every shot, figure out what you’ll do if your shot winds up too short or too long. If your shot is absolutely horrendous, figure out if playing a Mulligan Ace Card is the right move. Players that don’t have great backup plans often end up taking risky shots — and paying the price if they’re off by just a few inches.

Master the bank shot

Don’t be afraid to bank your golf ball off a wall. You won’t get to see the trajectory of where it will end up (making this a slightly risky maneuver), but sometimes the easiest way to get over a nearby obstacle or collect an Idol is to ricochet your shot off another surface. Do it well, and you’ll shave a few strokes off your scorecard.

Spin your shots

If you’re not spinning your shots, you’re going to have a tough time with Cursed to Golf. Spinning is a technique that lets you choose which way the ball rolls after hitting the ground. This lets you bounce over obstacles or add a few extra feet of distance to your shots. It can also be used to make the ball move backward, allowing you to overshoot the hole or another hazard before changing directions. There’s a brief tutorial about this technique, but make sure you carry the lesson forward and implement it across all 18 holes.

