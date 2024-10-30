Another huge game is set to hit Macs soon. CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which comes with the Phantom Liberty DLC, will be the latest AAA title to be playable on Apple Silicon.

CD Projekt Red didn’t have a lot of information to share, but it’s targeting a 2025 release and will support features like path tracing, which offers a similar effect as ray tracing, frame generation for increased frame rates, and built-in spatial audio. It’ll be available on the Mac App Store and Steam. If you own a copy of the game for PC on Steam, it’ll carry over to your Mac. The studio will have more details at a later date.

MacOS hasn’t always been known as a great system for playing video games. While there are some excellent games you can play on Mac, many of them don’t require powerful hardware to run. Apple has been working to fix that over the past few years, with technology like MetalFX upscaling that can boost gaming performance without requiring a discrete GPU.

With M3 and M4 Apple Silicon, Mac gaming has been taken to new levels. Apple has been touting this prowess with AAA releases like Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. Mac has also gotten newer releases like Lies of P and Baldur’s Gate 3.

The question is if anybody will want to play these games on Mac to begin with. Apple still has a long way to go in that regard, and it definitely needs more games to do it. But for CD Projekt Red, it just gets Cyberpunk 2077 on a new platform. It’s already on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, but it was also on Google Stadia (RIP) at launch. After Mac, the only platform missing is the Nintendo Switch, although that release would be extremely unlikely.