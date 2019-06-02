Digital Trends
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 release date reportedly set for 2019, but likely delayed to 2020

Aaron Mamiit
By

CD Projekt Red is reportedly targeting to release the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 this year, but the game will likely be delayed to 2020.

In the developer’s latest quarterly report, CD Projekt Red’s CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said that the development of Cyberpunk 2077 is “proceeding at full speed,” with E3 2019 set to be the “most important” one in the company’s history.

The game will not yet be playable at the annual video game event though, with CD Projekt Red global community lead Marcin Momot confirming that for the gameplay presentations, it will be the developers themselves who will be on the controllers.

It is widely expected that the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 will be revealed at E3 2019. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier was quick to shoot down rumors that the game will also be released this year, though his sources said that CD Projekt Red was initially aiming for a 2019 launch.

It appears that CD Projekt Red has a “planned delay” for Cyberpunk 2077, which may be understandable given the studio’s goal of releasing the game with the same quality as Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2. The company’s The Witcher 3 was launched with a multitude of bugs, and it took three months of patches to address all the issues.

Apparently, such “planned delays” is common among video game development companies, according to Schreier.

Schreier is widely regarded as a reliable source for video game information, but as with any rumor, it should not be considered as valid until the the studio itself makes the confirmation. Fortunately for players who have been looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077, E3 2019 is just around the corner. The game’s release date may finally be revealed, though with the possibility of a delay in the horizon.

If the release of Cyberpunk 2077 will be pushed back to the first half of next year, “2020 gonna be wild” according to Schreier.

Cyberpunk 2077 may be joining The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and the Final Fantasy VII Remake, among other high-profile projects that are rumored to be releasing early next year. Gamers should look forward to E3 2019 to see what is in store for them in the near future.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Smart drums and even smarter bike gadgets
Call of Duty 2019 reveal Activision Infinity Ward
News

RTX ray tracing is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but will it impress?

Today, Activision announced it would be bringing real-time ray tracing to its revised version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, scheduled for release October 25, 2019. Can this implementation finally prove Nvidia's investment in ray tracing?
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
e3 2019 nintendo direct how to watch games announced pokemon sword and shield
Gaming

Everything we know about Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Sword and Shield will bring the mainline RPG experience to home consoles for the first time when it arrives on Nintendo Switch later this year. Here's everything we know so far, from starters to gameplay and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
destiny 2 forsaken where is xur 20181207121024
Gaming

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of May 31

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
E3 2019 Xbox exclusives 14 phil spencer game studios
Gaming

Here are our predictions for Microsoft’s 14 exclusive Xbox games at E3 2019

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has revealed that 14 exclusive Xbox games will be shown at E3 2019. Which Xbox games should we expect among the collection? We dig through reports and rumors to share a few that are possible or almost inevitable.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
bioware classic rpg console release baldurs gate planescape baldursgate cropped
Gaming

Baldur’s Gate, other BioWare classics are coming to consoles later this year

BioWare’s most celebrated role-playing games from the late 1990s and early 2000s are headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year. The games include Baldur’s Gate, Planescape: Torment, and Neverwinter Nights.
Posted By Mathew Katz
best tech under $100
Deals

Amazon drops price of the Samsung Gear VR headset by a whopping 30%

Are you looking for an affordable piece of gear to transform your gaming and movie-watching experience? Amazon is offering the Samsung Gear VR with Controller (2017) at a 30% discount. Normally $130, it is now just $92.
Posted By Gerald Guerrero
5 ways google stadia could fail feat getty
Gaming

Don’t get your hopes up. Here are 5 ways that Google Stadia could fail

Google's Stadia wants to revolutionize gaming, but achieving that goal won't be easy. There's numerous obstacles, any of which could cancel Stadia's plans for cloud gaming dominance. Here's 5 problems Stadia must avoid.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
square enix no microtransactions console games nier automata gall
Gaming

Here's how you can watch the Square Enix E3 show and check out the lastest games

Square Enix will once again hold its own press conference for E3 2019. These are the games we want the company to show during the event, including the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apex Legends Season 2 e3 2019 limited time event legendary hunt
Gaming

Apex Legends to debut limited-time event soon. Season 2 reveal set for E3 2019

Season 2 of Apex Legends on the way, and Respawn is set to share some details during E3 2019 but, before that, players will experience the debut of the first limited-time event called Legendary Hunt.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Logitech G910 Orion Spark
Deals

This Logitech G910 mechanical gaming keyboard gets an $80 price cut on NewEgg

Looking to buy a gaming keyboard for your PC? The Logitech G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard is currently being offered on NewEgg at an awesome 44% discount. Originally $180, it is now available for $100.
Posted By Alan Francisco
mortal kombat 11 shang tsung spawn ash evil dead
Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 Shang Tsung trailer confirms Spawn, teases Ash from Evil Dead

NetherRealm Studios released a trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 that highlighted the moves of the shapeshifter Shang Tsung. The trailer also confirmed Spawn and teased the chainsaw-wielding Ash from the Evil Dead series.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
deepmind logo
Gaming

Google’s DeepMind A.I. defeats human opponents in Quake III Capture the Flag

Google's DeepMind lab created an A.I. program that was able to beat humans at Quake III Arena's Capture the Flag. Interestingly, a team with a human and an A.I. agent had a better chance of winning than a team with just A.I. agents.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
pokemon go apple watch support
Gaming

Niantic Labs will soon drop support for Pokémon Go on Apple Watch

Niantic Labs said that it will end Apple Watch support for Pokémon Go on July 1. The watchOS app, which was rolled out in December 2016, was made redundant by the release of the Adventure Sync feature for the mobile game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet smarthalo 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Smart drums and even smarter bike gadgets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle