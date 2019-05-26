Digital Trends
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 development at full speed, but still not playable at E3 2019

Aaron Mamiit
By

CD Projekt Red is “proceeding at full speed” with the development of Cyberpunk 2077, but the highly anticipated game will not yet be ready for the public at E3 2019.

“The development of our next flagship game — Cyberpunk 2077 — is proceeding at full speed, with over 400 people currently involved in the project,” said CD Projekt Red’s CFO Piotr Nielubowicz in the company’s latest quarterly report. He added that E3 2019 is the “most important” one in the developer’s history.

More information about Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to be revealed at E3 2019, as CD Projekt Red will have a dedicated E3 Coliseum panel. However, this does not mean that attendees will be able to try the game out. The developer’s global community lead, Marcin Momot, confirmed on Twitter that in the gameplay presentations planned for the annual event, it will be the developers themselves playing the game.

CD Projekt Red President Adam Kicinski, meanwhile, dropped some hints about Cyberpunk 2077 during the developer’s quarterly earnings call. One of the questions that came up was whether the game will have a version for virtual reality.

“As for VR — technically speaking, it is not terribly difficult to add support for it,” Kicinski said. However, he said that the current focus in development is on the PC and console versions of the game, and while it appears that there are no plans for taking Cyberpunk 2077 into virtual reality, the door is not completely closed.

Kicinski was also asked one of the most important questions surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 — its release date, and whether that information will be revealed at E3 2019. Interestingly, Kicinski did not shoot down the possibility.

“Sorry, but we cannot say that — I mean, we can neither confirm nor deny this,” Kicinski said to answer the question. This opens up the chance that the Cyberpunk 2077 release will finally be revealed at E3 2019, though the final confirmation will not happen until two weeks from now when the annual event kicks off.

CD Projekt Red said November last year that it is looking to release Cyberpunk 2077 with the same quality as Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2, not like its own The Witcher 3 that was plagued with launch bugs that took three months to fix with patches. This may be why the developer is taking so long to reveal a definite release date for the game.

