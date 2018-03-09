A few more days gone: PlayStation 4 exclusive ‘Days Gone’ delayed to 2019

Share

The PlayStation 4 is looking to have a monster year in 2018, with exclusives God of War and Detroit: Become Human releasing in the next few months alone, but one of the console’s biggest upcoming games won’t be arriving as soon as we hoped. Days Gone has been delayed until 2019, but what’s a few more days gone?

“Days Gone will now be releasing in 2019 and we will keep you updated on the launch date,” said Sony in a statement to USGamer Friday morning.

Days Gone looks to be one of the most technically demanding games on the PlayStation 4, with dozens of zombie-like “Freakers” often chasing protagonist Deacon St. John — his name might go down in history as the dorkiest of all time. The extra time could be just what the doctor ordered as developer SIE Bend optimizes it for the console. Much of the studio’s previous work has been with the portable systems including Uncharted: Golden Abyss on PlayStation Vita and Resistance: Retribution on the PSP.

Still, there’s another reason that the game could have been delayed: The Last of Us: Part II. The game’s post-apocalyptic setting and zombie-like enemies are similar to Days Gone, but the emphasis on all-out action, dynamic weather, and motorcycles in Days Gone should help it feel like a direct clone.

Unlike the fairly linear gameplay segments of the original The Last of Us, Days Gone will let players approach encounters in their own way. Traps, melee weapons, and other tools can all be used to take down enemies, and those enemies aren’t limited to the not-zombies. You’ll also fight human enemies who want nothing more than to remove your head and still your gear, so you’ll have to mix up your strategy in order to beat them.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, we assume Days Gone takes place in the darkest timeline of Life is Strange. Its setting contains volcanoes, snowy areas, and forests, as well as “Cinnabar mines.” Unfortunately, this is a form of mercury sulfide rather than a delicious concession stand.

We expect to hear more news on Days Gone at Sony’s E3 presentation in June, including a narrower release window.