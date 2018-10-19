Digital Trends
Gaming

More days gone: Sony moves zombie exclusive ‘Days Gone’ to April

Gabe Gurwin
By

Sony Bend’s open-world not-zombie action game Days Gone was scheduled to arrive in February 2018 on the same day as Anthem and Metro: Exodus. However, we’ll have to wait a little longer to mow down waves of the totally not-undead, as the PlayStation 4 exclusive won’t be arriving until April.

In a post on the PlayStation blog detailing multiple games’ release timelines, SIEA marketing vice president Asad Qizilbash explained that Sony Bend would be able to add “further polish” to Days Gone with the few extra months provided by the delay. The new release date is April 26, 2019, keeping it several weeks away from any other AAA game with a known release date. As we get closer to spring, it will almost certainly get a little more crowded, but February was full of an insane amount of big-name games, and March wasn’t looking much better.

This might be for the best, as Days Gone hasn’t looked particularly impressive in preview builds we’ve seen thus far. The framerate shown in a video Game Informer released this past May was fairly unstable, and the huge number of zombies being displayed on the screen means the game will push the PlayStation 4’s hardware to its limits. It’s still about six months out from release with the new delay, so it’s very possible that these issues could be ironed out before launch.

In addition to the zombies hoping to tear you apart limb from limb, you’ll also encounter animals looking to do the same, as well as uninfected human bandits. The speed of the game, its open-ended structure, and its focus on player-choice help to separate from Sony’s other not-zombies PlayStation 4 exclusive, The Last of Us: Part II — the latter game doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s among the most-anticipated exclusives for the system.

You won’t have to wait quite as long to play some of the system’s other exclusives. Déraciné is a bizarre PlayStation VR-exclusive adventure game that’s being developed by SIE Japan and FromSoftware, the creators of Bloodborne. We expect there to be far fewer stun-locks and invincibility frames in this game, but Hidetaka Miyazaki is always good for a surprise or two.

