PlayStation 4 exclusive ‘Days Gone’ sending zombies our way in February

Sony is planning to focus on four different games during its E3 2018 press conference — The Last of Us: Part II, Spider-Man, Death Stranding, and Ghost of Tsushima — and now we know know when another PlayStation 4 exclusive will be coming to stores. Days Gone will release for the system next February, and it will have a ton of enemies in tow.

Along with the release date, a new trailer for Days Gone showed us just how terrifying and deadly the Pacific Northwest has become since the apocalypse. In addition to zombies, which the game calls “Freakers,” protagonist Deacon St. John must deal with human survivors, as well as the infected wildlife roaming the rural landscape. These include extremely aggressive dogs, bears, wildcats, and even ravens, all of whom want nothing more than to rip his face off.

This is also the first time we’ve met the human faction Rest In Peace, or R.I.P. These survivors aren’t Freakers, but they dress like them and attempt to kill anyone who isn’t in their group. If they encounter Freakers, they won’t kill them, which creative director John Garvin said can lead to some “very entertaining” outcomes.

The trailer also highlighted the importance of maintaining St. John’s motorcycle, which Sony Bend views as his “partner” throughout the game. We see him run out of gas in the middle of the road as the camera zooms out, showing the dangerous and decrepit state of the town he’s entering.

Other non-motorcycle characters were also shown, including arms dealer Alkai Turner and Hotpsrings camp chief Ada Tucker. Details on them are scarce, but Sony will be sharing more as Days Gone gets closer to launch. We’re guessing at least a few of them aren’t going to like Deacon very much.

Days Gone was originally planned for a 2018 launch, but it has already been an exciting year for PlayStation 4 fans without it. In addition to the excellent God of War, we’ll be getting Spider-Man later this year, and we’re sure Sony has at least a few more surprises in store for E3.

Days Gone comes exclusively to PlayStation 4 on February 22, 2019. We’ll make sure our gas tanks are full before that date arrives.