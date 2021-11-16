With a year’s worth of games nearly behind us, Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards are on the way to recap everything we’ve played and dole out some awards. As with most years, the list of nominees for 2021’s Game Awards is packed with triple-A games including Life is Strange: True Colors, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil: Village, and Returnal. However, Deathloop and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart dominate the list, with nine and six nominations respectively.

We’ll see how many awards each game takes home when this year’s Game Awards show airs on December 9. A roundup of some of this year’s nominees in the biggest categories — including game of the year, best game direction, most anticipated game, and more — can be found below. There are 30 categories overall this year.

Game of the year

Deathloop

It Takes 2

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil: Village

Best game direction

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

It Takes 2

Returnal

Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart

Most anticipated game

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Breath of The Wild 2

Starfield

Best role-playing game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best action-adventure game

Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy

Metroid: Dread

Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil: Village

Psychonauts 2

Best action game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best narrative

Deathloop

It Takes 2

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best art direction

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

The Game Awards will take place on Thursday, December 9. The show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

