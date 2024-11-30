Delta Force devs ready the ban hammer for its upcoming release

The upcoming Delta Force has all the flair of a Battlefield game paired with the fun of extraction shooters. Its release is right around the corner, and considering the number of cheaters encountered during the Steam Next Fest demo, developer Team Jade has a stringent anti-cheat system in place. They’ve also made an aggressive but promising vow that all cheaters reported through their website would be handled within 24 hours.

The company even established a dedicated task force called G.T.I. Security to help combat anyone using cheats or exploits within the game, according to PCGamesN. These rules include more than just cheating, though; anyone who teams up with a cheater, hacker, or even just griefs other players can be subjected to varying ban lengths.

Recommended Videos

On top of all of that, Team Jade has also created a compensation system to reimburse any lost items. If a group of players is farming you and they’re cheating, Team Jade says it will return your helmets, armor, backpacks, weapons, and ammo. This means no penalty to the victim but a likely ban for the hacker.

That sort of anti-cheat system is already more comprehensive than many of the others out there (looking at you, Apex Legends), and the team’s dedication to creating a fantastic experience for players is something that feels all too rare these days.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops launches on December 5, ahead of its originally planned launch in 2025. The launch will be of the game’s beta, but reviewers have said it’s essentially a fully-featured live service game. The initial launch will just be on PC, but the game is likely to come to consoles at a later point.