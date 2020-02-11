Destiny 2 players have enjoyed a festive winter filled with new events, but Season of Dawn had its fair share of technical issues. Developer Bungie once again took the game offline after a bug returned that caused players to lose materials and currency.

The game went offline shortly after its weekly reset. While players could get in for about an hour following the update, the game quickly became inaccessible as emergency maintenance began. Bungie confirmed its investigation in a tweet, linking the issue to the game’s latest hotfix.

The bug causes players to lose various crafting items, from upgrade modules to prisms. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same issue that prompted emergency maintenance on January 28. The bug was significant enough that it required half a day of maintenance and forced Bungie to roll back player accounts. This latest problem appears to be a re-emergence of the same bug.

We have identified the issue causing loss of materials and currencies after Hotfix 2.7.1.1. All player accounts will be rolled back to the state they were in at 8:30 AM PST, with maintenance expected to last until 7 PM PST. Another update will be provided by 1:30 PM PST. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 11, 2020

Bungie later issued an update confirming that player accounts would be rolled back again with maintenance expected to last until 7 p.m. PT.

The issue put a damper on the launch of Destiny 2’s Crimson Days, its annual Valentine’s Day celebration, which is only available for a week. A long maintenance period may prove to be a nuisance for completionists hoping to get all new rewards and triumphs before the event ends.

Bungie is no stranger such issues in its long-running service game, but the timing is troubling. Both instances occurred only weeks apart and derailed the momentum of the latest activities. Destiny 2 regained a great deal of goodwill among longtime players when the game launched its Shadowkeep expansion last year, but these bugs threaten to soften that progress. Repeated stability issues, like this one, create a point of pain for the community who may worry about playing directly after a weekly update for fear of losing their materials.

Fortunately, the game should be back online this evening, letting players get back to Crimson Days and the ongoing Empyrean Foundation community project. Season of Dawn will conclude on March 9, when Bungie launches its unnamed 10th season, which will feature significant weapon changes.

