  1. Gaming

Trek to Yomi, Death’s Door, and more highlight Devolver Digital showcase

By

Devolver Digital showcased seven indie games that are releasing under its publishing wing, including the samurai side-scroller game Trek to Yomi, as well as the fast-paced hack-and-slash game Death’s Door.

Devolver Digital continued its time-honored tradition of having its own showcase during the week of E3 via another video filled with games, chili dogs, and strange humor.

The most notable highlight among the indie slate is Trek to Yomi, a side-scrolling samurai game. It follows Hiroki, a young warrior who sets off on a journey to protect his village and the people he cares about. The game is completely black-and-white with a film filter on it to give the game an old samurai movie aesthetic. Trek to Yomi is planned on being released in 2022.

The stream gave another look at Death’s Door, which appeared at Day of the Devs this week. It’s a fast-paced isometric hack-and-slash game all about quick destruction and reclaiming a soul that was stolen from you. The trailer was filled with quick spell-slinging action, visceral swordplay, interesting characters, and a lovely looking parasol. Death’s Door will be available on July 2o this year and is available to pre-order now.

Demon Throttle, another highlight, takes eight-bit bulletstorm gameplay back to modern consoles. Digital Devolver has teamed up with Special Reserve Games once again to create a physical version of the game that is only available for a limited time. Demon Throttle is releasing only on the Nintendo Switch as a physical version in 2022.

It wouldn’t be a Devolver show without an announcement that seems like a joke, but isn’t. Devolver Tumble Time is a free-to-play mobile game that will release sometime this year. Little was revealed about the game, but it seems to be a puzzle game of sorts and will be free to play with monetization incentives.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 fighter jets and lightning

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is Ubisoft’s big E3 shocker

A glimpse at Ubisoft's open world Avatar: Frontier of Pandora.

Just Dance 2022 features Imagine Dragons, Todrick Hall, and more

just dance 2022 launch date release

Everything we saw at Ubisoft Forward: Avatar, Mario + Rabbids, and more

everything we saw at ubisoft forward rainbow six extraction

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC will launch this summer

assassins-creed-valhalla-the-siege-of-paris-dlc-launches-this-summer-more-expansions-to-come

Far Cry 6’s season pass brings old villains to Yara

Far cry villains of past games return for far Cry 6's DLC.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope takes the tactics game to space

The official promo art for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Riders Republic gets a 64-player race mode, release date

Riders Republic key art

Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-op alien shooter coming this fall

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rocksmith+ debuts as a subscription service, PC closed beta starts today

rocksmith e3 2021 ubisoft plus reveal forward

Wholesome Direct showcases over 75 cozy indie games, cute animals

Beasts of Maravilla Island screenshot

Back 4 Blood will launch on Xbox Game Pass, according to stream description

back-4-blood-apparently-launching-on-xbox-game-pass

Ubisoft Forward June 2021: When it airs, how to watch, and what to expect

ubisoft-details-release-schedule-leading-into-2023