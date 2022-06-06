The original Diablo games were some of the most iconic PC games of their time. Diablo 2 in particular was perhaps one of the most popular PC games ever, and for years players assumed the series would forever be locked to the PC platform. However, starting with Diablo 3, console players were finally allowed to join in on the dungeon-crawling, action-RPG fun with full controller support. Questions arose again when Diablo Immortal was announced as a mobile exclusive, and then later confirmed to be coming to PC.

While PC players have no concerns about control inputs, even the most dedicated mobile players can admit that touch controls are not the ideal way to game on your phone. In recent years, mobile games have reached the point where they are essentially on par with console and PC experiences, and that includes Diablo Immortal. Touch controls, however, come with a lot of drawbacks, leading to most games allowing players to connect a controller for a smoother gameplay experience. Does Diablo Immortal allow you to link up your preferred controller to take on the mobs of evil minions? We have the answer.

Can you play Diablo Immortal with a controller?

Yes, you can play Diablo Immortal with a controller on both mobile and PC if you so choose. Even better, the game will fully map and configure your controller automatically as long as you have it connected before booting the game up. However, you are still also able to go in and remap any button however you wish if you want to fully customize your controller layout to fit your own preferences. This is a fantastic option to make playing on mobile easier, giving you more precision while making the game easier to see by keeping your hands and UI off the screen.

What controllers does Diablo Immortal support?

Diablo Immortal itself doesn’t dictate which controllers you can or can’t use with it but rather which platform you are running it on. Android, iOS, and PC all allow for different controllers to natively work and play with Diablo Immortal without any issue. Here’s which ones you can connect to each platform:

iOS

Backbone One Controller

Razer Kishi

Rotor Riot Controller

SteelSeries Nimbus

Sony DualSense

Sony DualShock 4

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox One Controller

Xbox Series X/S Controller

Android

8bitdo SN30 Pro Controller

Razer Kishi

Sony DualSense

Sony DualShock 4

SteelSeries Stratus Duo

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox One Controller

Xbox Series X/S Controller

PC

Logitech Gamepad F510

Logitech Gamepad F710

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Sony DualSense

Sony DualShock 3

Sony DualShock 4

SteelSeries Stratus Duo

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox Elite Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox One Wireless Controller

