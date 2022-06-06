 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Can you play Diablo Immortal with a controller?

Jesse Lennox
By

The original Diablo games were some of the most iconic PC games of their time. Diablo 2 in particular was perhaps one of the most popular PC games ever, and for years players assumed the series would forever be locked to the PC platform. However, starting with Diablo 3, console players were finally allowed to join in on the dungeon-crawling, action-RPG fun with full controller support. Questions arose again when Diablo Immortal was announced as a mobile exclusive, and then later confirmed to be coming to PC.

While PC players have no concerns about control inputs, even the most dedicated mobile players can admit that touch controls are not the ideal way to game on your phone. In recent years, mobile games have reached the point where they are essentially on par with console and PC experiences, and that includes Diablo Immortal. Touch controls, however, come with a lot of drawbacks, leading to most games allowing players to connect a controller for a smoother gameplay experience. Does Diablo Immortal allow you to link up your preferred controller to take on the mobs of evil minions? We have the answer.

Further reading

Can you play Diablo Immortal with a controller?

A player fights a boss in Diablo Immortal.

Yes, you can play Diablo Immortal with a controller on both mobile and PC if you so choose. Even better, the game will fully map and configure your controller automatically as long as you have it connected before booting the game up. However, you are still also able to go in and remap any button however you wish if you want to fully customize your controller layout to fit your own preferences. This is a fantastic option to make playing on mobile easier, giving you more precision while making the game easier to see by keeping your hands and UI off the screen.

What controllers does Diablo Immortal support?

Fighting creatures in Diablo Immortal.
Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo Immortal itself doesn’t dictate which controllers you can or can’t use with it but rather which platform you are running it on. Android, iOS, and PC all allow for different controllers to natively work and play with Diablo Immortal without any issue. Here’s which ones you can connect to each platform:

iOS

  • Backbone One Controller
  • Razer Kishi
  • Rotor Riot Controller
  • SteelSeries Nimbus
  • Sony DualSense
  • Sony DualShock 4
  • Xbox Elite Controller Series 2
  • Xbox Adaptive Controller
  • Xbox One Controller
  • Xbox Series X/S Controller

Android

  • 8bitdo SN30 Pro Controller
  • Razer Kishi
  • Sony DualSense
  • Sony DualShock 4
  • SteelSeries Stratus Duo
  • Xbox Adaptive Controller
  • Xbox Elite Controller Series 2
  • Xbox One Controller
  • Xbox Series X/S Controller

PC

  • Logitech Gamepad F510
  • Logitech Gamepad F710
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
  • Sony DualSense
  • Sony DualShock 3
  • Sony DualShock 4
  • SteelSeries Stratus Duo
  • Xbox Adaptive Controller
  • Xbox Elite Controller
  • Xbox Elite Controller Series 2
  • Xbox One Wireless Controller

Editors' Recommendations

The best CRM software for your business in 2022

An Apple iMac running business software.

This tool could be everything you need to navigate the stock market today

navigate the market with motley fools stock advisor fool lifestyle family

Pad your game collection with the GameStop Buy 2, Get 1 sale

The GameStop logo on a black background.

JBL’s Father’s Day Sale has something perfect for every dad

The black version of the JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker at a campsite.

Best Staples deals and sales for June 2022

Staples Store

How to get Xbox Game Pass on the Steam Deck

Steam Deck being held in two hands.

Don’t believe these outlandish last-minute WWDC leaks

A close-up of the Apple logo on a 2020 M1 Mac Mini, with MacOS Monterey reflecting onto its surface.

Square Enix won’t ditch Just Cause after selling Western IPs

new just cause game 4

Best vacuum cleaner deals for June 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16, MacBook Air M2, MacOS 13, and everything to expect

Apple CEO Tim Cook walks off stage after speaking during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

Best Buy just cut the price of the Surface Laptop 4 by $300

microsoft surface laptop 3 gaming surfacelaptop3 4

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Buy an LG Gram laptop and get a portable monitor FREE

The LG Gram +view portable monitor paired with a laptop on a desk.