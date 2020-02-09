Sora, the primary protagonist of the Kingdom Hearts series, was supposed to join the Super Smash Bros. roster, but Disney reportedly prevented it from happening.

Sora was last seen in 2019’s Kingdom Hearts III, the latest installment in the series that was created in collaboration between Square Enix and Disney Interactive. With his trusty Keyblade, it is easy to imagine Sora battling it out in Super Smash Bros. against the likes of Mario, Kirby, Donkey Kong, and Samus.

Unfortunately for Kingdom Hearts fans, this has not yet happened due to Disney’s decision to block Sora’s entrance to Super Smash Bros.

Imran Kahn, former senior editor for Game Informer and one of the hosts of the Kinda Funny Gamescast, claimed that Nintendo has actually tried to get Sora into Super Smash Bros.

“They absolutely approached Disney about [getting Sora as a Smash Bros. character] once,” said Khan, who also confirmed that it was Disney that was blocking the Kingdom Hearts protagonist’s arrival to the brawler series.

Khan did not specifically mention Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which was released in 2018 for the Nintendo Switch, so the timeline of Nintendo’s request and Disney’s disapproval is unclear. However, he noted that instead of Sora, a more popular addition to the fighting game may be Halo‘s Master Chief.

Sora and Master Chief would likely prove to be popular fighters in a Super Smash Bros. game, with the possibility remaining open as Nintendo has not been shy in adding characters from outside its properties to the series. For Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Fighters Pass added Joker from Atlus’ Persona 5, Terry Bogard from SNK’s Fatal Fury franchise, and Banjo and Kazooie from Microsoft’s Banjo-Kazooie series.

The Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will add six more fighters to the roster, but Nintendo has not yet confirmed who they will be. It remains to be seen if Disney finally approved Sora’s addition to the brawler series, if it will be Master Chief who will make the jump into the franchise, or if Nintendo is planning something unexpected.

Hopefully, there will be no more Fire Emblem characters though, after the mixed reactions to Byleth as the last addition from the first Fighters Pass.

