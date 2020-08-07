Doom Eternal only launched back in March, but it’s already getting its first campaign expansion, with the possibility of more on the way.

Bethesda and id Software plan to unveil the campaign expansion, dubbed Doom Eternal — The Ancient Gods, Part One, at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event on August 27, they said in a tweet on Friday. They didn’t promise much for the show but did say they’ll stream the expansion’s first official trailer at 11 a.m. PT that day.

The Doom tweet accompanied a teaser video that points to a threat to heaven and the Doom Slayer needing to eliminate demons from hell to ensure its preservation.

To provide a bit more detail on what players can expect, Doom Eternal executive producer Marty Stratton and game director Hugo Martin discussed The Ancient Gods at QuakeCon 2020 on Friday.

“Hell was ripped, heaven was torn, and the Slayer’s legend grew,” Martin said during the QuakeCon livestream. “Your rampage of destruction saved humanity from extinction, but it came at a cost. Now there’s an imbalance of power in the heavens, and the true ruler of the Doom universe must rise to set things right.”

Martin called the new DLC “very cool” and said it will feel like a “comic book.”

And since the expansion is “part one,” it would suggest that at least one more continuation to the story presented in The Ancient Gods could be available in the future.

Doom Eternal launched in March to consoles, the PC, and Google Stadia. The game is the direct sequel to Doom and tells the story of hell’s demons invading Earth to kill humans. The Ancient Gods will pick up after the main storyline’s completion.

After its launch, Doom Eternal earned rave reviews from players and critics alike. Digital Trends reviewer Gabe Gurwin awarded the game 4.5 stars out of five for its impressive first-person combat and “varied” environments.

“Playing Doom Eternal is like skating on the world’s most violent ice rink, zipping from enemy to enemy and eviscerating them with the grace of a gold medalist, all while chunky guitars roar in the background,” Gurwin said in his review.

