You can now download Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s character creator for free

In the early days of gaming, you would take the blocky sprites you were given and you would appreciate them, darn it. These days? Character creators are practically a game in and of themselves (my wife usually spends the first couple of hours of any title making her player). Dragon Age: The Veilguard is no exception to this, but it’s character creator is so robust that BioWare has dropped it as a standalone download.

The Veilguard‘s character creator is already live on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with PC access rolling out throughout the day, according to Dragon Age’s post on X. Fans responded to the post with varying levels of excitement, and quite a few requested more character creation slots on consoles.

What kind of hero will you be? Try the #DragonAge: The Veilguard Character Creator for free today! Delve into robust customization options and create your own unique Rook in this standalone experience. Download now: https://t.co/TxVKkLIinG pic.twitter.com/WbrN4QEkkG — Dragon Age (@dragonage) December 4, 2024

This standalone creator is a great opportunity for fans to test it out for themselves without worrying about time limits. Detailed, custom characters can take quite a long time to make (with one player by the name of breebunn spending an unbelievable 21 hours making her own character). If you decide you don’t like the character, no big deal. But if you fall in love with the character? You can import your Rook into the game, provided you play it on the same platform.

The Dragon Age team put together a full blog post detailing the new feature, along with some of the team’s favorite characters that players had made. And since The Veilguard is such a decision-driven game, the team also included a fun infographic showing the percentage of players that picked a given option. It isn’t complete, but the rest of the infographic will be available on the team’s social media later today.

In addition to the release of the character creator, owners of The Veilguard will get special in-game content: the armor, body paint, and face paint for the protagonist of Dragon Age 2. Players can try out these cosmetics for themselves after downloading Patch 4 and completing the in-game mission called “The Singing Blade.”