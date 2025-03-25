Sunderfolk release date and more announced at Dreamhaven Showcase

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sci-fi shooter Wildgate revealed, playtest next month Sunderfolk is coming out sooner than you think Lynked: Banner of the Spark comes to consoles in May Dreamhaven is taking over publishing duties for Mechabellum

Dreamhaven is a video game company created by Blizzard Entertainment co-founder Mike Morhaime in 2020. It has been working behind the scenes on several games for many years now, but finally pulled back the curtains on its efforts today during a Dreamhaven Showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley. This presentation not only spotlighted games we already knew Dreamhaven was backing — such as Sunderfolk and Lynked: Banner of the Spark — but some brand new announcements as well.

We learned that Dreamhaven will be taking over publishing duties for the popular auto-battler Mechabellum and got our first look at Wildgate, a new game from one of Dreamhaven’s internal studios. I got a rundown of this showcase at GDC 2025, and now that it’s aired, I can thoroughly go over everything that was shown off during the Dreamhaven showcase.

Sci-fi shooter Wildgate revealed, playtest next month

The biggest reveal of the Dreamhaven showcase was Wildgate, a new shooter from internal studio Moonshot Games. It offers a unique take on the competitive, team-based shooter formula, as teams of four compete to find an artifact and escape with it. That’s easier said than done, as players must manage their spaceship, gather resources to maintain it and help them find the artifact, and potentially sabotage other teams’ plans.

It takes place in a galaxy ruled by a shared government called The Accord, which has just come out of a war with a race called the Firstborn. They’re now setting out to explore a place in the galaxy called The Reach to find artifacts, which are leftover devices from ancient civilizations that contain scientific knowledge. Players control customizable Prospectors who venture out to find these artifacts for The Accord, although they do so in a place where The Accord’s laws don’t apply.

Gameplay sees five teams of four players at odds with each other, searching for these artifacts simultaneously. Wildgate’s levels are procedurally generated, and matches are expected to last between 20 and 40 minutes. Players can win by escaping with the artifact or defeating all of the other teams’ ships so they can no longer respawn. That said, all teams can lose if no players can escape. The game has been in development for over five years, and the result of that time looks like a special sci-fi take on the extraction shooter formula.

Wildgate will be released as a premium-priced game for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S later this year. A playtest for the game will also take place between April 10 and April 14.

Sunderfolk is coming out sooner than you think

Secret Door is Dreamhaven’s other internal studio, and its first game is coming out very soon. During the Dreamhaven Showcase, we learned that Sunderfolk will be released on April 23. If you don’t remember Sunderfolk from its reveal last fall, it’s a cooperative tactics RPG that takes the core elements of tabletop games and applies them to a PC and console RPG that people can control with their phones, Jackbox Party Pack-style.

I had a fantastic time with Sunderfolk when I played it last year, and also enjoyed the levels I played at GDC 2025, including one where I had to work with my teammates and AI-controlled bugs to fend off enemies from destroying a gate. Sunderfolk captures the same energy as tabletop games like Dungeons and Dragons, as it’s a lot of fun to debate what moves need to be made next with your fellow party members. Players can even name some characters, locations, and items that reappear throughout the campaign, adding personal flair to the adventure. I’m looking forward to finally being able to play Sunderfolk with the friends I play tabletop games with.

Sunderfolk will release for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on April 23 and will cost $50. That said, only one person needs to own this game to play it; the others can join and control it using a free app for iOS and Android. For those who want to get a feel for the game ahead of its release, Dreamhaven is also offering a free first-look demo for the game via Nvidia GeForce Now between now and April 7. If you enjoy tabletop games, check out this demo of Sunderfolk and see if you enjoy the game yourself.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark comes to consoles in May

Lynked: Banner of the Spark was technically the first Dreamhaven game to be released, as it entered Steam early access last fall. It’s an externally developed title from FuzzyBot, a studio founded by Steven Spielberg’s son, Max Spielberg. Lynked: Banner of the Spark mixes cozy game town-building elements with isometric roguelike action levels that groups of three players can fight through together.

On May 22, Lynked: Banner of the Spark will leave early access on Steam and officially come out for PS4 and Xbox Series X. This 1.0 release adds 40 new levels to the game to complete its Banner of the Spark storyline, a new biome called The VoidSpyre, a lot of new weapon mods and other customization options, and a “Buddy Up” System that lets players cook meals for Unibots that can fight alongside them in battle.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark will be released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on May 22, costing $25.

Dreamhaven is taking over publishing duties for Mechabellum

Game River’s Mechabellum is one of the more entertaining auto-battlers out there, as players have to strategically place armies of mechs down before seeing whether or not they can outlast their opponents. It exited early access in September and has been out for some time, but Dreamhaven has partnered with Game River to take over publishing duties for Mechabellum. To celebrate, a free-to-play weekend for Mechabellum will be held on Steam between April 4 and April 8.

Dreamhaven and Game River are also now offering Mechabellum Premium Edition for $30, an expanded version of the base game with exclusive skins, avatars, and emoticons for players to use. Dreamhaven explained at GDC that Mechabellum felt like a fit for the company, considering Blizzard’s history with strategy games under Morhaime’s tenure. Meanwhile, Game River is eager to have more support as it continues to work on post-launch content like new units, specialists, tech upgrades, and more.

Mechabellum and Mechabellum: Premium Edition are available now on Steam.