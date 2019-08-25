Dreams, the ambitious PlayStation 4 exclusive by Media Molecule, stole the spotlight at Gamescom 2019 with a total of three awards, including the Best of Gamescom 2019.

Sony’s Gamescom 2019 presence was lighter compared to previous years, with the highly anticipated Death Stranding not playable and big projects such as The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of Tsushima taking a backseat. However, that did not stop the company from raking in recognition at the Gamescom 2019 Awards.

The winners at the Gamescom 2019 Awards are as follows:

Best of Gamescom 2019: Dreams (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Action-Adventure Game: Blacksad: Under the Skin (Astragon Entertainment)

Best Action Game: DOOM Eternal (ZeniMax Germany)

Best Family Game: Concrete Genie (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Racing Game: Grid (Codemasters)

Best Role-Playing Game: Wasteland 3 (Koch Media)

Best Simulation Game: Planet Zoo (Frontier)

Best Sports Game: Roller Champions (Ubisoft)

Best Strategy Game: Desperados III (THQ Nordic)

Best Multiplayer Game: Borderlands 3 (2K Games)

Best Ongoing Game: Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne (Capcom)

Best VR/AR Game: Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Hardware: Xbox Elite Controller 2 (Microsoft)

Most Original Game: Dreams (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best PlayStation 4 Game: Dreams (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Xbox One Game – Gears 5 (Microsoft)

Best Nintendo Switch Game – The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo)

Best PC Game – Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ubisoft)

Best Mobile Game – Nightwar: Mobile Edition (HandyGames)

Dreams is the only title to win multiple awards, with Most Original Game and Best PlayStation 4 Game in addition to Best of Gamescom 2019. Sony also won Best Family Game with Concrete Genie and Best VR/AR Game with Marvel’s Iron Man VR.

Dreams, which launched beta testing in December and opened its early access version in April, will offer players a massive collection of creation tools to make their own content, including their own games. The early access version already includes all the tools but without the story mode.

The full release of Dreams still has no specific date, though it remains slated to launch this year.

Before the show floor opened at Gamescom 2019, Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley hosted a pre-show livestream titled Opening Night Live. The show featured announcements for games such as Gears 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding, Comanche, Need for Speed Heat, Little Nightmares 2, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Borderlands 3, FIFA 20, and Destiny 2: Shadowkeep.

