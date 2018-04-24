Join our 'The Swords of Ditto' stream for a chance to snag a Steam code

Share

So many games, so little time. Every week, Hanif Jackson and the Digital Trends crew shows off out some of the hottest new and upcoming PC games. Whether we’re checking out the next big blockbuster or checking in on updates an old favorite, there are always more games to play, and we’re the ones to play them.

The Swords of Ditto, a charming indie from indie studio Onebitbeyond, launches today on PlayStation 4 and PC. If a rogue-like with some strong Legend of Zelda influences sounds exciting, The Swords of Ditto might just be for you. Want to know more? Good, because we’re playing The Swords of Ditto on this week’s episode of DT Game Play! Join Hanif Jackson Tuesday at 2 p.m. PT on Twitch, or simply leave this tab open and watch it right here in this post. If you stick around, we’re giving away a few Steam codes during the stream so you might win a copy of the game!

Published by Devolver Digital, The Swords of Ditto is one of the rare top-down rogue-like that doesn’t use retro 8- or 16-bit visuals. Instead, as the launch trailer showcases, the team over at Onebitbeyond gave the game an endearing cartoon visual style that oozes personality.

The game is described as a “compact action RPG,” and is designed to be played in quick sessions. It has a relatively rote premise in that you, as the Sword of Ditto, are tasked with fighting off the nefarious Mormo, a witch who rises every 100 years to wreak havoc on Ditto. As a rogue-like, each time you die, your hero is permanently dead and you must start from the beginning. The game occurs over a five-day cycle once every 100 years. At the end of the fifth day, if you survive that long, you have to battle Mormo. Unlike some other games in the genre, your past progress actually carries over in some way.

Each hero’s actions become a legend of their own, which can affect the way your new hero goes about their journey. You can also pick up loot and weapons dropped by your previous heroes. Besides the default sword, the game has a slew of less conventional weapons, including a magic golf club and vinyl record turned frisbee.

You can explore Ditto’s overworld and dungeons solo or with a friend via local co-op. The game lets you choose which order you want to tackle its dungeons in and even lets you go for the final showdown against Mormo straight out of the gate.

The Swords of Ditto is available today on PS4 and Steam for $20.