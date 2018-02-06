Get ready, gamers — E3 2018 tickets go on sale to the public February 12

Tickets for E3 2018 will go on sale to the public on February 12, the Entertainment Software Association has announced.

The first 1,000 tickets will be sold for $150. All tickets sold after the early bird special will cost $250. This mirrors the structure of E3 2017, the first year that the gaming convention fully opened its doors to the public.

It’s unclear if the 15,000 ticket cap remains in 2018. If sales trend anything like last year, though, you won’t have to worry about missing out on tickets. It took three months for all 15,000 tickets to sell out for E3 2017. That said, if you plan on attending, buying your ticket as soon as possible will help you save 100 bucks. Last year, the $150 tickets were only available for one day before selling out.

A ticket grants you three day access to the show which runs June 12-14. To make E3 more accommodating to both media professionals and the public, the convention center will remain open for longer hours this year. Media and public hours will be staggered on the first two days.

June 12:

Media: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Public: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

June 13:

Media: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Public: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

On the final day, June 14, the show floor will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT for both media and public ticket holders.

In addition to the standard E3 show floor experience, the E3 Coliseum will return. The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley will host the ongoing event that will include developer panels and exclusive looks at upcoming games. E3 Coliseum will take place next to the Los Angeles Convention Center at L.A. Live. If it’s anything like last year, there will be something going on at the Coliseum at just about all times.

“E3 draws the biggest names in video games and entertainment for an incredible worldwide experience,” Keighley said in a press release. “And with three days of programming, this year’s E3 Coliseum will bring together video game fans, game creators, and special guests from popular culture to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world.”

E3 2018 tickets go on sale February 12 at 9 a.m. PT.