Public tickets to E3 — all 15,000 — sell out month ahead of annual games expo

Why it matters to you If you were hoping to attend E3 the first year that it's fully open to the public, you may have missed your chance.

The Entertainment Software Association, the company at the helm of E3, has announced on Twitter that all 15,000 public tickets for E3 2017 have sold out a month ahead of the annual games expo.

This year marks the first time the biggest games show of the year will be fully open to the public. Despite the perceived significance of opening E3’s doors to the public, and the relatively small number of tickets available, it took three months for the public tickets to sell out.

Tickets went on sale February 13 at an early-bird price of $150, with the standard price set at $250 after the discount period ended. That means that, on average, approximately 165 tickets were sold each day since they went on sale. It may have taken this long to sell out because much of the interest created at E3 comes from the press conferences of major publishers — Sony, Microsoft, Bethesda, Ubisoft, etc. — and all of those take place in the days leading up to the official start of E3 on June 13.

Still, the 15,000 people who purchased a three-day pass (June 13-15) have plenty to look forward to. Fans will have access to the show floor, where they can learn about and try new and upcoming games. There’s also a brand-new addition to E3, the E3 Coliseum. The Coliseum event, designed specifically for the public, will take place on June 13 and 14. Developers will host panels that will include behind-the-scenes looks at highly anticipated games and Q & A sessions. Some of the panels will be streamed on Twitch for those who cannot be in attendance.

We’ll be streaming every E3 press conference, starting with EA’s off-site EA Play event at 12 p.m. PT on June 10. For those who are anxiously awaiting E3, check out our big E3 games preview.