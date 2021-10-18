  1. Gaming

Elden Ring delayed by a month, but an open test is coming this year



In a series of announcements today, developer From Software revealed that its highly anticipated upcoming title Elden Ring has been delayed. However, fans of the developer’s titles won’t have to wait much longer for the game. Originally slated for a January 21 release, Elden Ring will now launch on February 25, 2022.

While the delay is sure to be a letdown for fans waiting for the title, which was voted the most anticipated game at last year’s Game Awards show, they won’t be left empty-handed. From Software also announced that the game will have a Closed Network Test in which registrants can “get a hands-on glimpse at what the full game will have to offer while assisting the development team in testing the game’s online servers ahead of its release date.”

The Closed Network Test will be available from November 12 to 15, although only during select periods of time throughout those days. Here’s the full schedule for Elden Ring‘s Closed Network Test.

  • November 12: 3 a.m. to 6 a.m PT
  • November 12: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m PT
  • November 13: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m PT
  • November 14: 3 a.m. to 6 a.m PT
  • November 14: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m PT

Players can register for Elden Ring‘s closed network test on the game’s website. The game, which was partially written by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, keeps a majority of Dark Souls’ DNA intact while throwing players into an open world. It’s not clear what content players will be able to access during the game’s Closed Network Test.

