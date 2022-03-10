Elden Ring: How to get and use the Flask of Wondrous Physick

There have been a few experiments in FromSoftware’s Souls-style games in how healing works. In every game, with the exception of Bloodborne, you have a main healing flask. In Elden Ring, it is called the Flask of Crimson Tears (or Flask of Cerulean Tears for FP recovery) and works just like the classic Estus flask from the main trilogy. There have always been alternative consumable items that also restore health, with the most contentious being the Life Gems in Dark Souls 2. Thankfully nothing that controversial exists in Elden Ring, but there is one other way you can heal or give yourself a different combination of buffs that isn’t a consumable … assuming you can find it, that is.

The Flask of Wondrous Physick is a unique item in Elden Ring. Being a flask, it can heal you, but it is much more versatile than that. Unlike Life Gems, which could easily be exploited to break the balance of Dark Souls 2, this alternative flask is treated the same as your other flasks rather than a consumable you can farm or purchase 99 of and cheese the game with. This is also technically an optional item since it can only be found in one specific spot in the massive open world of the Lands Between, meaning if you happen to not explore this one area, you will never interact with it. The buffs you can give yourself with the Flask of Wondrous Physick truly are wonderful, so here’s everything you need to know about what it does and where to get it in Elden Ring.

Further reading

Where to get the Flask of Wondrous Physick

Luckily for us, the Flask of Wondrous Physick is in the first area of Elden Ring and can be picked up as early as you want. Looking at the map, the location you’re aiming for is called The Third Church of Marika, which is on the east side of Limgrave. If you’ve been exploring that area, it is to the north of the minor Erdree, or from The Church of Elleh, simply follow the main road to the Gatefront Ruins, take a right, cross a bridge, and continue right to it.

However you navigate, you will find the broken-down ruins of this church. Inside is not only a Crimson Crystal Tear, which will come in handy if you haven’t found any Crystal Tears or Cracked Tears before this point, and of course the Flask of Wondrous Physick itself on a circular pedestal.

How to use the Flask of Wondrous Physick

Using the Flask of Wondrous Phsick involves mixing one or two Crystal Tears inside it to grant different effects. The game doesn’t really explain this system, but it’s quite simple. All you need to do to get started is sit down at a Site of Grace and choose the new option to start mixing your Flask of Wondrous Physick.

First off, don’t be afraid to experiment and throw whatever you have into the mix. It doesn’t say one way or another, but Crystal Tears are not consumed when used in a mix. You can put them in and replace them as many times as you want. The next thing to note is that the term “mix” is a little misleading. Each Crystal Tear has a different effect, like recovering half HP, increasing defense for one hit, regenerating FP over time, and so on. When you put two in the mix, you are simply adding the two buffs, not so much mixing them into something else. So, you can get both a heal and damage shield, for example.

Lastly, remember to treat this like any other flask in the sense that it will only regain its charge when resting at a Site of Grace. In exchange for being so customizable, and with the potential to easily be more valuable than a single drink of either your normal healing or FP recovery flasks, the Flask of Wondrous Physick can only ever have a single charge before needing to be refilled. This makes it a very tactical item best saved for desperate situations or boss fights.

Editors' Recommendations