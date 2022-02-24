  1. Gaming

Yes, you can play Elden Ring on the Steam Deck

Otto Kratky
By

Ahead of its launch tomorrow, Valve has rated FromSoftware’s latest game, Elden Ring, as verified for the Steam Deck.

Elden Ring is verified to run on Steam Deck pic.twitter.com/UaVGzbPHdn

&mdash; Wario64 (@Wario64) February 24, 2022

Valve’s ratings for Steam Deck games come in four varieties: Unknown, unsupported, playable, and verified. While users won’t be able to play any games that are labeled unsupported, playable and unknown games are more of a tossup. Some settings may have to be tweaked, text may be too small for the Steam Deck’s screen, or the console’s touchscreen may have to be used.

Luckily, Elden Ring falls into that last group, verified, meaning users will be able to play the game without a single hitch. As soon as it boots up, they can get right into the world of The Lands Between.

What’s not clear is how taxing Elden Ring will be for the handheld console. Users likely won’t be playing the game at 1080p and 60 frames per second, but a game’s settings can dramatically affect the Steam Deck’s battery life. If Elden Ring sports a robust menu of PC settings, players will be able to turn the game’s fidelity down enough to the point where it should be playable for a decent amount of time.

Anyone who wants to revisit some of FromSoftware’s other games will also be able to do so without any hassles on the Steam Deck. Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceDark Souls 3, and Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin are all verified for Steam Deck. Dark Souls 2 itself hasn’t been tested yet and the original Dark Souls is only playable.

