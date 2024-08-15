 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The next Elder Scrolls game is out in September, but only on mobile

By
The Elder Scrolls: Castles - Developer Deep Dive

We might still have a long time to wait before we hear anything about The Elder Scrolls 6, but there is a new series game releasing soon. The Elder Scrolls: Castles is a mobile title in the vein of Fallout Shelter that’ll release on iOS and Android.

Recommended Videos

Bethesda revealed Thursday that the mobile title is launching globally on September 10. Preregistration is now available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

In Castles, you’ll play the right hand of a ruler who has to manage a castle. A lot of the other gameplay will be familiar to Fallout Shelter players. You can customize your castle with rooms, edit the layout as you go, and add decorations for looks or for bonuses. For example, the video shows off a dragon painting that can increase everybody’s health generation by 5%, along with a lantern that reduces oil consumption.

You’ll also need to assign workers to tasks they’ll excel at based on their stats and personality traits. Increase resident happiness, and they’ll have babies to expand your kingdom.

A marketing image from Elder Scrolls: Castles. It says "rule your kingdom." And there are cards on the screen with decisions. This one is about helping Tobin maybe get music lessons.
Bethesda

There are things to do outside your castle, too. You can complete quests for resources and engage in battle with enemies. It’s sort of standard mobile combat in a lot of ways, where you equip the proper tools and let your characters automatically start fighting, although the developers say that it’s difficult to master.

Unlike Fallout Shelter, which focuses on keeping your vault dwellers alive and happy, a lot of the game will be spent helping your monarch rule. Some of that involves assisting them with decisions, like how to handle ogre raids. And you need to make the “correct” choices. If your advice doesn’t go over well or happiness decreases, people can die — including your monarch. Although if that happens, you can just appoint a new one.

Going back to combat, there’s also a new roguelike mode, where you choose upgrades and fight off enemies in endless mode.

This isn’t the first Elder Scrolls mobile title. Bethesda released the action-focused The Elder Scrolls: Blades in 2020, and while the combat was fun, it was weighed down by microtransactions. Castles surprise dropped into early access in 2023, but the studio was mostly quiet on it before today’s announcement.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The best free-to-play mobile games
Marvel Snap running on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G.

The realm of mobile gaming has come a long way since the days when you were lucky if you could play a game of Snake on your brick of a phone. Today, we all have essentially a modern console in our pockets with games that look and play just as good as what is offered on current consoles. Unlike the console or PC space, mobile games have mostly stuck to either being extremely cheap or simply free-to-play. While that sounds great on the surface, it also means that the storefronts are filled with thousands of games looking for your attention, with only a select few worthy of your time. If you're looking for your next mobile go-to with no upfront cost, here are the best free-to-play mobile games you may never delete from your home screen.

Honkai: Star Rail

Read more
Everything announced at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023
A Xaurips from Avowed.

Xbox came off one of its best showcases of all time by holding another that got even more detailed about the games that were announced. Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 was a slower-paced show that went a lot deeper into some of the games present at the June 11 event. It's featured Xbox Game Showcase titles like Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator - Dune Expansion, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, Towerborne, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

There were some reveals that were exclusive to this show as well, like DLC for High on Life, an update for Hi-Fi Rush, and some new indie games. It was a surprisingly packed show for being a secondary event. For those who want to know everything that was revealed, we've rounded up every announcement made at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 right here.
High on Life DLC High on Knife revealed
HIGH ON KNIFE DLC TEASER TRAILER

Read more
This mobile fitness game will turn your daily walk into an RPG
Run Legends key art shows runners running towards monsters.

If you have a hard time finding the motivation to exercise, you might want to keep your eye on upcoming mobile game Run Legends. The project turns your daily walk into a series of RPG battles that you can play without even looking at your phone screen.

Run Legends Open Beta Trailer | iOS and Android Fitness Battle Game

Read more