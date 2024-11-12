Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG: everything we know so far

There have been several games based on the hit Nickelodeon show Avatar: The Last Airbender, but never one that managed to live up to the source material’s legacy. After The Legend of Korra in 2014, we haven’t had any new games that let us experience the world of elemental bending. That’s all about to change now that Paramount Games and Saber Interactive have announced that a new Avatar AAA RPG is in the works. We’ve mastered all four elements to bring you as much information about this new chapter in the Avatar saga as possible.

Release date speculation

This new Avatar: The Last Airbender game is so early in development that we don’t even know what its official title is yet. All we know is that the game is in its very early stages and is poised to be “the biggest video game in franchise history.” If this will indeed be a AAA game, we could be waiting four or more years for this game to come to fruition. We’ll keep you updated on the timeline as we get more information.

Platforms

No platforms were confirmed for this new Avatar game. Saber Interactive typically releases all its games on every platform, so we would assume it will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC, and perhaps even whatever the Switch 2 ends up being.

Trailers

We have no footage, screenshots, or even concept art for the Avatar game. However, we do know what direction the team is going with the world and story.

With the announcement, we learned that this game will feature an “all-new, never-before-seen Avatar” who exists thousands of years before the events of the first series. We will be playing as this unknown Avatar and “can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world.”

Besides the goal of learning all the elements, there’s not much else we can predict since it will be set so far back in the timeline.

Gameplay

This Avatar game is described as a AAA action RPG. Now, action RPGs can take many forms, so how gameplay will function is hard to pin down. Since we will be playing as an Avatar, though, we expect to learn and use all four elements during combat. The mention of companions implies a party of some sort, which could also add new layers to the action.

Preorder

Sorry, Avatar fans, but this unnamed project is still quite a ways away. As soon as we know when you can preorder it, we will update this page, so stay tuned.